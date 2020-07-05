All apartments in Grosse Pointe Woods
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:32 AM

1448 VERNIER Road

1448 Vernier Road · (248) 649-7200
Location

1448 Vernier Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Grosse Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Amenities

Terrific bungalow across from Lochmoor Country Club just a few steps from the elementary school playground! Hardwoods throughout with an awesome natural fireplace in living room with coved ceilings. Nice formal dining room. Tile and Oak cabinet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious second floor bedroom. Updated first floor bath. Large, finished basement with knotty pine recreation room with built-in shelves. Private fenced yard. Two car garage with opener and space for driveway turnaround. Washer and dryer also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1448 VERNIER Road have any available units?
1448 VERNIER Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1448 VERNIER Road have?
Some of 1448 VERNIER Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 VERNIER Road currently offering any rent specials?
1448 VERNIER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 VERNIER Road pet-friendly?
No, 1448 VERNIER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grosse Pointe Woods.
Does 1448 VERNIER Road offer parking?
Yes, 1448 VERNIER Road offers parking.
Does 1448 VERNIER Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1448 VERNIER Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 VERNIER Road have a pool?
No, 1448 VERNIER Road does not have a pool.
Does 1448 VERNIER Road have accessible units?
No, 1448 VERNIER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 VERNIER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1448 VERNIER Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1448 VERNIER Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1448 VERNIER Road does not have units with air conditioning.

