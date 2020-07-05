1448 VERNIER Road.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground garage

Terrific bungalow across from Lochmoor Country Club just a few steps from the elementary school playground! Hardwoods throughout with an awesome natural fireplace in living room with coved ceilings. Nice formal dining room. Tile and Oak cabinet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious second floor bedroom. Updated first floor bath. Large, finished basement with knotty pine recreation room with built-in shelves. Private fenced yard. Two car garage with opener and space for driveway turnaround. Washer and dryer also included.