Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Completely remodeled cozy one bedroom apartment in Grosse Pointe Park! Beautiful open concept kitchen with granite countertops with island. Refinished original hardwood floors throughout. All new appliances and lots of natural light. Central Air. This is a must see. On-site laundry! Right above Village Wine Shop! Close to two resident only waterfront parks with countless amenities. Quick commute to downtown Detroit! Why pay downtown prices when you can have this gorgeous Grosse Pointe apartment for a fraction of the cost. Look no further, this won't last long! Water included. No pets Please!!!!