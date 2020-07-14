Amenities
Welcome to Central Park Place, where a tranquil setting meets the best in modern living. Our one and two bedroom apartments feature a host of amenities that add comfort and style to your interior. Enjoy special touches such as a washer and dryer in every apartment and stainless steel appliance packages available. Prepare a meal in your well-equipped kitchen, complete with a dishwasher and a microwave. Our second-floor apartments include vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. We also offer lighted and assigned covered parking. Central Park Place features outstanding community amenities, including a heated swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi, a recycling center, and a clubhouse with a Wi-Fi lounge. Finish the day's work in our business center with a coffee bar. Get involved in our resident activities. Enjoy a workout in the 24-hour fitness center and yoga room. Play a game of volleyball at our new volleyball court.