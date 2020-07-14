All apartments in Grand Rapids
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:56 PM

Central Park Place

2875 Central Park Way NE · (616) 384-5029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Creston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 39.201 · Avail. Sep 15

$906

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 16.101 · Avail. Sep 14

$916

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 92.102 · Avail. Sep 11

$926

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10.103 · Avail. Sep 5

$991

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 38.203 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,211

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Unit 39.103 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Central Park Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
internet access
volleyball court
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Central Park Place, where a tranquil setting meets the best in modern living. Our one and two bedroom apartments feature a host of amenities that add comfort and style to your interior. Enjoy special touches such as a washer and dryer in every apartment and stainless steel appliance packages available. Prepare a meal in your well-equipped kitchen, complete with a dishwasher and a microwave. Our second-floor apartments include vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. We also offer lighted and assigned covered parking. Central Park Place features outstanding community amenities, including a heated swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi, a recycling center, and a clubhouse with a Wi-Fi lounge. Finish the day's work in our business center with a coffee bar. Get involved in our resident activities. Enjoy a workout in the 24-hour fitness center and yoga room. Play a game of volleyball at our new volleyball court.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: 1 pet $35/month, 2 pets $60/month
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Central Park Place have any available units?
Central Park Place has 12 units available starting at $906 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does Central Park Place have?
Some of Central Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Central Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
Central Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Central Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Central Park Place is pet friendly.
Does Central Park Place offer parking?
Yes, Central Park Place offers parking.
Does Central Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Central Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Central Park Place have a pool?
Yes, Central Park Place has a pool.
Does Central Park Place have accessible units?
No, Central Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does Central Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Central Park Place has units with dishwashers.
