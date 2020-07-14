Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool internet access volleyball court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments dog park e-payments fire pit hot tub online portal package receiving

Welcome to Central Park Place, where a tranquil setting meets the best in modern living. Our one and two bedroom apartments feature a host of amenities that add comfort and style to your interior. Enjoy special touches such as a washer and dryer in every apartment and stainless steel appliance packages available. Prepare a meal in your well-equipped kitchen, complete with a dishwasher and a microwave. Our second-floor apartments include vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. We also offer lighted and assigned covered parking. Central Park Place features outstanding community amenities, including a heated swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi, a recycling center, and a clubhouse with a Wi-Fi lounge. Finish the day's work in our business center with a coffee bar. Get involved in our resident activities. Enjoy a workout in the 24-hour fitness center and yoga room. Play a game of volleyball at our new volleyball court.