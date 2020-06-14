Apartment List
60 Apartments for rent in Wyoming, MI with garage

Wyoming apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1154 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
5 Units Available
Deerview
1860 RW Berends Dr SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
986 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with on-site garage parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Close to dining and shopping along 44th Street.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
87 Units Available
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$1,089
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1151 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1522 37th Street SW
1522 37th Street Southwest, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1522 37th Street SW Available 07/01/20 Adorable 3 bedroom home in Wyoming! - This home will be move in ready July 1st and comes furnished. With the rental, the living room furniture, and all bedroom sets will be included.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
3305 Burlingame Ave SW
3305 Burlingame Avenue Southwest, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
965 sqft
Fully remodeled, spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit conveniently located in Wyoming. Just minutes from Rivertown, in a great area. Available immediately. 1 Year lease, $1,150 per month and $1,150 security deposit.

1 of 31

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
2002 Cannon Street Southwest
2002 Cannon Drive Southwest, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1500 sqft
You will not be disappointed with this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home in Wyoming. Close to RiverTown Crossings and all it has to offer. Kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. New flooring in kitchen, dining room and family room.
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Farnham st se
107 Farnham Street Southeast, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
2+ bedrooms 1 bath, full basement, remodeled, big fenced in yard, attached garage newer appliances, pets are welcome with $100 non refundable pet deposit, +$50 additional month rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Alger Heights
1 Unit Available
1101 Griswold St SE
1101 Griswold Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
809 sqft
Rare Opportunity! Live in the heart of Alger Heights, steps away from restaurants and shopping. Super cute 2 bedroom , 1 bath. Updated paint colors throughout, new flooring. Bonus room in basement could be used as office/playroom/craft room.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Belknap Lookout
21 Units Available
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,405
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
984 sqft
601 Bond is at the intersection of lifestyle and locality. Living here, you can start your dayworking out, watching the sun cascade over the city and the Grand River.
Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
7 Units Available
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,619
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Michigan Oaks
48 Units Available
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
9 Units Available
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Midtown
57 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,301
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Midtown
2 Units Available
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1019 sqft
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Belknap Lookout
3 Units Available
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
641 Atwood St NE
641 Atwood Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
Ready for MOVE-IN around July 17, 2020. Come live the Heritage Hill lifestyle in this sprawling 4 bedroom 1.5 bath single-family home. The location is perfect and the amenities the home offers make the deal even better.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
954 Sigsbee St SE
954 Sigsbee Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1850 sqft
Ready for MOVE-IN around August 15th, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
West Grand
1 Unit Available
954 Fremont Ave NW
954 Fremont Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1438 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready for MOVE-IN on August 1st, 2020. Located on the NW side of Grand Rapids, this renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom single-family home is ready for renters.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Creston
1 Unit Available
1524 Forrest Avenue NE
1524 Forrest Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
NE 2 bedrooms/2 bath single family home with main floor laundry, fenced-in backyard, concrete driveway, carport and one-stall garage. Quiet location close to Creston Market & Creston Brewery.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
430 Union Avenue NE
430 Union Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
657 sqft
Located just blocks from Spectrum Health downtown campus, this hip custom built condo is located in the heart of Mid-Town.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Eastown
1 Unit Available
256 Fuller Avenue Southeast
256 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This home has a great EastTown location on Fuller SE between Lake Drive & Wealthy. This duplex home is separated into an upper and lower apartment. This home is just minutes from downtown, the bus route, and 5 minutes SW of the Medical Mile.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
413 Briarwood Ave SE
413 Briarwood Avenue Southeast, East Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lower unit is East Grand Rapids! Available in June - Come see this beautifully remodeled unit in the heart of East Grand Rapids. Inside you will find gorgeous wood floors throughout with a decorative fireplace in the living room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belknap Lookout
1 Unit Available
450 Hopson NE
450 Hopson Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
988 sqft
450 Hopson NE- $100 off first month's rent! - Cute NE side home with a garage and fenced yard. Kitchen was renovated just a year ago and has stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer/dryer and lots of storage space in the basement.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121
2121 Shangra-La Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1500 sqft
Unit 2121 Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bedrooms Plus Extra big Bonus Room - Property Id: 113382 Beautiful 3 bedroom house with total 5 spacious rooms and 2 full bathrooms in the Duplex. Has big laundry room with new GE appliances.
City Guide for Wyoming, MI

Wyoming was born when the township of Byron split in two in 1848. It's not named after Wyoming state (believe it or not), but rather after Wyoming County in Pennsylvania, where many of the residents originated from.

Wyoming is a quiet and tranquil place to live in, and has many orchards and farms. The corn fields and cider mills come to life during the fall season. If you have a young family, close your eyes, and imagine your little ones playing in the hay, picking apples and watching cider being made. Picture them jumping around in the myriad parks which dot the city, while you spend some quiet time in the gardens in the area. With indoor and outdoor recreational activities to suit every palate, Wyoming has a little something for everyone. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wyoming, MI

Wyoming apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

