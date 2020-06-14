60 Apartments for rent in Wyoming, MI with garage
Wyoming was born when the township of Byron split in two in 1848. It's not named after Wyoming state (believe it or not), but rather after Wyoming County in Pennsylvania, where many of the residents originated from.
Wyoming is a quiet and tranquil place to live in, and has many orchards and farms. The corn fields and cider mills come to life during the fall season. If you have a young family, close your eyes, and imagine your little ones playing in the hay, picking apples and watching cider being made. Picture them jumping around in the myriad parks which dot the city, while you spend some quiet time in the gardens in the area. With indoor and outdoor recreational activities to suit every palate, Wyoming has a little something for everyone. See more
Wyoming apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.