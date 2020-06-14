26 Apartments for rent in Portage, MI with garage
Located in the heart of Kalamazoo County, Portage, Michigan is home to manufacturing plants for a number of major corporations. But that's not all that's in Portage; the city is also prized by locals for its huge network of historic parks and bike trails.
With a population of 46,292 (2010 Census), Portage may seem like a bigger city than it actually is, thanks to the presence of a large number of corporate manufacturing plants within the city limits. While Portage is known as a manufacturing headquarters for Stryker (a medical equipment company), FEMA (a hydraulic valve corporation) and Pfizer pharmaceuticals, it's even more famous for its 50 miles of city biking trails and 900 acres of park space. Because of this, Portage never comes across as a concrete urban jungle; rather it's an attractive, beautifully-landscaped cosmopolitan city that still manages to maintain its links to nature. It's also less than 15 minutes away from Kalamazoo, which means you can have the best of big city life without actually having to live there. See more
Portage apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.