Last updated June 14 2020

26 Apartments for rent in Portage, MI with garage

Portage apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

1 Unit Available
625 S Shore Drive
625 South Shore Drive, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath bi-level in Portage. Open floor plan includes kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space.

1 Unit Available
3750 Tartan Circle
3750 Tartan Circle, Portage, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Enjoy the beautiful view from this upper level condo in The Lakes of Woodbridge. This updated condo offers two bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large living room with cathedral ceilings. Open dining area, spacious kitchen with slider to the deck.

1 Unit Available
2759 Glenalmond Drive
2759 Glenalmond Drive, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3860 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is located in the desirable Woodbridge Hills neighborhood, and overlooks the 7th hole on the Moors golf course! Open floor plan includes kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counters.

1 Unit Available
4732 Westfield Avenue
4732 Westfield Avenue, Portage, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch is a must see! Updated kitchen and main floor laundry-washer and dryer included. Half bath conveniently located off of the laundry room. Hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
4821 Idlewood Ave
4821 Idlewood Avenue, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
Beautiful home in Foxwood Hills neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout main floor. Kitchen with center island. Open floor plan to adjacent family room with gas log fireplace. Formal dining room with crown molding & chair rail.

1 Unit Available
2749 Tall Trees Ave
2749 Tall Trees Avenue, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2656 sqft
Beautiful ranch home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has an attached full bath and walk in closet. Two more bedrooms and a full family bath on main level.
Results within 1 mile of Portage

1 Unit Available
10477 S Sprinkle Road - 1
10477 Sprinkle Road, Kalamazoo County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Upper unit apartment with great light and beautiful country views all around.
Results within 5 miles of Portage
Verified

$
2 Units Available
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
988 sqft
Fully decked out community complete with poolside Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, sand volleyball courts and basketball court. Modern layout with built-in shelving, full-size washer and dryer and large patio/balcony.
Verified

Arcadia
22 Units Available
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$905
White cabinets, tile floors and faux-granite counters. Pet friendly units located near Western Michigan University and other local schools. Close to nearby hotspots including SkyDeck, Central City Tap House, The Old Dog and more.
Verified

Vine
3 Units Available
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,225
509 sqft
In downtown Kalamazoo, an apartment home community featuring a dedicated parking lot, a gym, a courtyard garden, and in-unit washers and dryers. On M-131 Business, close to major employer Western Michigan University.

Millwood
1 Unit Available
3006 Emerald Drive
3006 Emerald Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch is clean and fresh. Kitchen is open to the dining area and living room. There is also a walk in pantry/laundry area with stack able washer/dryer included. 3 nice sized bedrooms. Nicely updated bath with tub.

Edison
1 Unit Available
831 Franklin Street
831 Franklin Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
This upstairs duplex is a must see. Walk in off of the deck into a large mud/sun room. Cute kitchen has plenty of cupboard space. Charming living/dining room with ceiling fan. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor.

1 Unit Available
6234 E V Avenue
6234 East v Avenue, Kalamazoo County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
This spacious farmhouse has been totally re done from top to bottom. Fresh paint throughout. All new carpet upstairs. Walk into the back door to a large mudroom and laundry area-washer and dryer included.

West Douglas
1 Unit Available
1117 W North St
1117 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 08/03/20 Available August 3rd, 2020. Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath home near Kalamazoo College and WMU campuses. Attached garage, large open porch, main floor laundry, central AC.

Vine
1 Unit Available
733 Minor Ave
733 Minor Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
Available 08/12/20 There is so much to tell about this property. This 5-6 bedroom, two full bath, 3 door garage, newly paved driveway, front and back porch, and side deck.

Vine
1 Unit Available
515 McCourtie St
515 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
4 bedroom, 2 bath with main floor laundry, updated interior paint & carpet and huge garage CLOSE TO WMU and off street parking. Call or Text Jason for a showing 269-720-7722. Available August 2020. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3329383)

Knollwood
1 Unit Available
1322 Sutherland Ave
1322 Sutherland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
AVAILABLE August 2021 at at reduce rent rate of $1,800 or $450 per person. The house is a four bedroom, 1/ 1/2 bath home. Recent updates including new roof, new windows, new appliances, freshly painting and new flooring.

Arcadia
1 Unit Available
3002 W Michigan Ave
3002 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
Many memories can be made in this house! 3002 W. Michigan Ave.

Eastwood
1 Unit Available
541 Washburn Ave
541 Washburn Avenue, Eastwood, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Newly renovated 3-bed/1-bath - 541 Washburn Ave (3-Bed/1-Bath, 900 sq. ft.

Burke Acres
1 Unit Available
2426 Shasta Drive
2426 Shasta Drive, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
2426 Shasta Drive Available 08/07/20 Contemporary remodeled 3-bedroom, 1-bath single-family ranch - 2426 Shasta, Kalamazoo (3-Bed/1-Bath Ranch, Garage, 1070 sq. ft.

Oakland-Winchell
1 Unit Available
2007 Winchell Ave
2007 Winchell Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-story traditional style brick home on nice double lot features 3 bedrooms, 1.

Central Business District
1 Unit Available
163 Portage St
163 Portage Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1002 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - One bedroom, one bath downtown condo in the InterUrban Condominiums. A large beautiful deck that overlooks downtown, a one car garage with a locked gate entrance. The building is locked and a storage closet is provided.

Arcadia
1 Unit Available
833 Westmoreland Ave
833 Westmoreland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1139 sqft
***FALL LEASING 2020*** Great 3-bedroom ranch house on the west side of WMU campus. This home features a 2-stall detached garage and Central Air. Large basement and washer/dryer and a finished office space as well as a large storage area.

West Douglas
1 Unit Available
1121 W North St
1121 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 08/03/20 Available 08/03/2020 Close to WMU and K College campuses and downtown, updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Fiber optic internet available. Central AC, hardwood floors, fenced yard and 1 car garage.
City Guide for Portage, MI

Located in the heart of Kalamazoo County, Portage, Michigan is home to manufacturing plants for a number of major corporations. But that's not all that's in Portage; the city is also prized by locals for its huge network of historic parks and bike trails.

With a population of 46,292 (2010 Census), Portage may seem like a bigger city than it actually is, thanks to the presence of a large number of corporate manufacturing plants within the city limits. While Portage is known as a manufacturing headquarters for Stryker (a medical equipment company), FEMA (a hydraulic valve corporation) and Pfizer pharmaceuticals, it's even more famous for its 50 miles of city biking trails and 900 acres of park space. Because of this, Portage never comes across as a concrete urban jungle; rather it's an attractive, beautifully-landscaped cosmopolitan city that still manages to maintain its links to nature. It's also less than 15 minutes away from Kalamazoo, which means you can have the best of big city life without actually having to live there. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Portage, MI

Portage apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

