Grand Rapids, MI
954 Sigsbee St SE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

954 Sigsbee St SE

954 Sigsbee Street Southeast · (616) 805-4997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

954 Sigsbee Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Baxter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready for MOVE-IN around August 15th, 2020.

This single-family 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in the popular East Town Neighborhood of Grand Rapids! Walking distance to Wealthy St you are near the hottest restaurants like The Electric Cheetah, Elk Brewing, and Wealthy Bakery. You have many shops along the strip, and there are unique places to do many activities that the greater Grand Rapids has to offer. You are also near downtown GR, Joe Taylor Park, St. Mary's Hospital, and many churches. There are hardwood floors throughout the main level, where this is also a bedroom and the full bathroom. A small park yard is perfect for entertaining with family or friends and it can be closed in by a fence. Within the fence, there is off-street parking with a small garage for storage. There is a full basement with a washer and dryer hookups and the two bedrooms are upstairs.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities and this unit is not pet friendly.
Deposit of $1,350.

Showings are being scheduled when you complete our application.
Serious inquires only.

Apply online at www.shortsouth.com or call us at 616-805-4997.
Application Fee of $30/person over the age of 18.
Due to high call volume, emails will likely receive a faster response - leasing@shortsouth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 Sigsbee St SE have any available units?
954 Sigsbee St SE has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 954 Sigsbee St SE have?
Some of 954 Sigsbee St SE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 Sigsbee St SE currently offering any rent specials?
954 Sigsbee St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 Sigsbee St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 954 Sigsbee St SE is pet friendly.
Does 954 Sigsbee St SE offer parking?
Yes, 954 Sigsbee St SE does offer parking.
Does 954 Sigsbee St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 954 Sigsbee St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 Sigsbee St SE have a pool?
No, 954 Sigsbee St SE does not have a pool.
Does 954 Sigsbee St SE have accessible units?
No, 954 Sigsbee St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 954 Sigsbee St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 954 Sigsbee St SE has units with dishwashers.
