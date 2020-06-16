954 Sigsbee St SE

Amenities

Ready for MOVE-IN around August 15th, 2020.



This single-family 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in the popular East Town Neighborhood of Grand Rapids! Walking distance to Wealthy St you are near the hottest restaurants like The Electric Cheetah, Elk Brewing, and Wealthy Bakery. You have many shops along the strip, and there are unique places to do many activities that the greater Grand Rapids has to offer. You are also near downtown GR, Joe Taylor Park, St. Mary's Hospital, and many churches. There are hardwood floors throughout the main level, where this is also a bedroom and the full bathroom. A small park yard is perfect for entertaining with family or friends and it can be closed in by a fence. Within the fence, there is off-street parking with a small garage for storage. There is a full basement with a washer and dryer hookups and the two bedrooms are upstairs.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and this unit is not pet friendly.

Deposit of $1,350.



Showings are being scheduled when you complete our application.

Serious inquires only.



Application Fee of $30/person over the age of 18.

