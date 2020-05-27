954 Fremont Ave NW

Amenities

Ready for MOVE-IN on August 1st, 2020.



Located on the NW side of Grand Rapids, this renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom single-family home is ready for renters. Walking distance to Leonard St, this home is near Walker Ave and Alpine Ave opening up a wide variety of places to go to and different places to eat at. The bus route and entrance to the highway are down a few blocks and minutes to downtown Grand Rapids, where there are many site-seeing attractions and activities to do throughout the entire year. The home is very spacious and has a front porch, back deck to entertain or hang out with family and friends, off-street parking, washer/dryer provided, and a detached garage for storage.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and this unit is not pet friendly.

Deposit of $1,350.



