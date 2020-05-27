All apartments in Grand Rapids
Find more places like 954 Fremont Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
954 Fremont Ave NW
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

954 Fremont Ave NW

954 Fremont Avenue Northwest · (616) 805-4997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Rapids
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

954 Fremont Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
West Grand

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready for MOVE-IN on August 1st, 2020.

Located on the NW side of Grand Rapids, this renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom single-family home is ready for renters. Walking distance to Leonard St, this home is near Walker Ave and Alpine Ave opening up a wide variety of places to go to and different places to eat at. The bus route and entrance to the highway are down a few blocks and minutes to downtown Grand Rapids, where there are many site-seeing attractions and activities to do throughout the entire year. The home is very spacious and has a front porch, back deck to entertain or hang out with family and friends, off-street parking, washer/dryer provided, and a detached garage for storage.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities and this unit is not pet friendly.
Deposit of $1,350.

Showings and personal walkthroughs are now available when you complete our application.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Apply online at www.shortsouth.com or call us at 616-805-4997.
Application Fee of $30/person over the age of 18.
Due to high call volume, emails will likely receive a faster response - leasing@shortsouth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 Fremont Ave NW have any available units?
954 Fremont Ave NW has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 954 Fremont Ave NW have?
Some of 954 Fremont Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 Fremont Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
954 Fremont Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 Fremont Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 954 Fremont Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 954 Fremont Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 954 Fremont Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 954 Fremont Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 954 Fremont Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 Fremont Ave NW have a pool?
No, 954 Fremont Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 954 Fremont Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 954 Fremont Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 954 Fremont Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 954 Fremont Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 954 Fremont Ave NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada
1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49301
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49508
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Similar Pages

Grand Rapids 1 BedroomsGrand Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Grand Rapids Apartments with ParkingGrand Rapids Pet Friendly Places
Grand Rapids Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIMuskegon, MI
Northview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestonHeartside Downtown Grand RapidsNortheast Grand Rapids
Belknap LookoutWest GrandMidtown
SwanEast Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas CollegeKalamazoo College
Muskegon Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity