Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2

939 Tamarack Avenue Northwest · (616) 458-8200
Location

939 Tamarack Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
West Grand

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Efficient sized 2 bedroom,1 bath second floor apartment in the West Grand Neighborhood. This apartment has a large living room space and plenty of bedroom space for an upper apartment. The kitchen includes a large closet for extra storage space, and a washer/dryer combo to save space. The bathroom has a shower, toilet and sink, but no tub as a means to save space. This apartment is also close to I-196 and many of the Bridge Street and Leonard St. amenities. Come take a look today!
$40 Application fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4289446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2 have any available units?
939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2 have?
Some of 939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, extra storage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

