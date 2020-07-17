939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2.

Amenities

Efficient sized 2 bedroom,1 bath second floor apartment in the West Grand Neighborhood. This apartment has a large living room space and plenty of bedroom space for an upper apartment. The kitchen includes a large closet for extra storage space, and a washer/dryer combo to save space. The bathroom has a shower, toilet and sink, but no tub as a means to save space. This apartment is also close to I-196 and many of the Bridge Street and Leonard St. amenities. Come take a look today!

$40 Application fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4289446)