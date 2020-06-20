All apartments in Grand Rapids
839 Fremont Ave NW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

839 Fremont Ave NW

839 Fremont Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

839 Fremont Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
West Grand

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
839 Fremont Available 08/01/20 You will love this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasting beautiful woodwork. Two bedrooms downstairs with living room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom. Separate quarters upstairs with two bedrooms, bathroom, and built-in cabinets for extra storage. Close to highways, nightlife, and college campuses while tucked away on a quiet street with friendly neighbors. All new appliances and brand new 95% efficient furnace and air conditioner.

NO pets :(

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE216696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Fremont Ave NW have any available units?
839 Fremont Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Rapids, MI.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 Fremont Ave NW have?
Some of 839 Fremont Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Fremont Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
839 Fremont Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Fremont Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 839 Fremont Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 839 Fremont Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 839 Fremont Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 839 Fremont Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 839 Fremont Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Fremont Ave NW have a pool?
No, 839 Fremont Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 839 Fremont Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 839 Fremont Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Fremont Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 839 Fremont Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
