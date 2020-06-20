839 Fremont Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

839 Fremont Available 08/01/20 You will love this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasting beautiful woodwork. Two bedrooms downstairs with living room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom. Separate quarters upstairs with two bedrooms, bathroom, and built-in cabinets for extra storage. Close to highways, nightlife, and college campuses while tucked away on a quiet street with friendly neighbors. All new appliances and brand new 95% efficient furnace and air conditioner.



NO pets :(



(RLNE216696)