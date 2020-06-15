763 Coit Ave NE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW PRICE $1235 - Belknap Neighborhood and across the street from Coit Park, this home offers plenty of space with two family rooms and 3 bedrooms. The main floor features an enclosed front porch which opens into a huge living space. Off of the living room is a formal dining area and snack bar, as well as the kitchen. There is also a main floor laundry room. Upstairs you will find 3 good sized bedrooms, all with closets and a full bathroom. The master bedroom even offers an additional space perfect for a couch or office. This entire home was just painted and has new carpet throughout. All this just minutes from GVSU. Included are off-street parking options too. This home does not accept Sec8 or Pets. See this home anytime with Kurt by calling or texting 616-805-9515, for screening or an online application go to www.accesspmgroup.com



ATTENTION APPLICANT! If you believe you will not pass the screening criteria as described in the APMG Screening Criteria Website Page, we recommend that you DO NOT complete the application and pay the application fee. The application fee is $40.00 per adult applicant or guarantor applicant, 18 years of age or older. Every occupant 18 years of age or older must fill out an application. APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE. The application fee also applies to ALL GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS



