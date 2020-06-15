All apartments in Grand Rapids
Last updated May 8 2019 at 12:19 PM

763 Coit Ave NE

763 Coit Avenue Northeast · (616) 805-9515
Location

763 Coit Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Belknap Lookout

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1235 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW PRICE $1235 - Belknap Neighborhood and across the street from Coit Park, this home offers plenty of space with two family rooms and 3 bedrooms. The main floor features an enclosed front porch which opens into a huge living space. Off of the living room is a formal dining area and snack bar, as well as the kitchen. There is also a main floor laundry room. Upstairs you will find 3 good sized bedrooms, all with closets and a full bathroom. The master bedroom even offers an additional space perfect for a couch or office. This entire home was just painted and has new carpet throughout. All this just minutes from GVSU. Included are off-street parking options too. This home does not accept Sec8 or Pets. See this home anytime with Kurt by calling or texting 616-805-9515, for screening or an online application go to www.accesspmgroup.com

ATTENTION APPLICANT! If you believe you will not pass the screening criteria as described in the APMG Screening Criteria Website Page, we recommend that you DO NOT complete the application and pay the application fee. The application fee is $40.00 per adult applicant or guarantor applicant, 18 years of age or older. Every occupant 18 years of age or older must fill out an application. APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE. The application fee also applies to ALL GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS

(RLNE4822562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 763 Coit Ave NE have any available units?
763 Coit Ave NE has a unit available for $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 763 Coit Ave NE have?
Some of 763 Coit Ave NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 763 Coit Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
763 Coit Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 Coit Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 763 Coit Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 763 Coit Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 763 Coit Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 763 Coit Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 763 Coit Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 Coit Ave NE have a pool?
No, 763 Coit Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 763 Coit Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 763 Coit Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 763 Coit Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 763 Coit Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
