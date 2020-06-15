758 Lake Michigan Drive NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

: Downtown living made easy- 4 bed, 2 bath house located near GVSU campus. Easy walk to downtown and all GR has to offer. Home was fully renovated in 2016 including new kitchen, new baths, new furnace, all new windows, all new plumbing and electrical. Don't miss you're your chance to live in this beautiful home. The main floor boasts a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and dining area. Two large bedroom, full bath and living room complete the first floor. Upstairs you'll find two more large bedrooms and another full bath. Washer and Dryer included on main floor. Yard and deck offer space to host a BBQ or relax outside. Plenty of on and off street parking. Move in August 1, 2020