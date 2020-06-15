All apartments in Grand Rapids
758 Lake Michigan Drive NW
758 Lake Michigan Drive NW

758 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest · (616) 575-1800
Location

758 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
SWAN

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
: Downtown living made easy- 4 bed, 2 bath house located near GVSU campus. Easy walk to downtown and all GR has to offer. Home was fully renovated in 2016 including new kitchen, new baths, new furnace, all new windows, all new plumbing and electrical. Don't miss you're your chance to live in this beautiful home. The main floor boasts a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and dining area. Two large bedroom, full bath and living room complete the first floor. Upstairs you'll find two more large bedrooms and another full bath. Washer and Dryer included on main floor. Yard and deck offer space to host a BBQ or relax outside. Plenty of on and off street parking. Move in August 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 Lake Michigan Drive NW have any available units?
758 Lake Michigan Drive NW has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 758 Lake Michigan Drive NW have?
Some of 758 Lake Michigan Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 Lake Michigan Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
758 Lake Michigan Drive NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 Lake Michigan Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 758 Lake Michigan Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 758 Lake Michigan Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 758 Lake Michigan Drive NW does offer parking.
Does 758 Lake Michigan Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 758 Lake Michigan Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 Lake Michigan Drive NW have a pool?
No, 758 Lake Michigan Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 758 Lake Michigan Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 758 Lake Michigan Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 758 Lake Michigan Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 758 Lake Michigan Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
