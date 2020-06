Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

4 Bedroom home! Coming available in June! - This well maintained 4 bedroom features a modern kitchen with updated appliances, great counter top space and an abundance of cabinetry storage. Large open living space, nice hardwood flooring throughout!



Please note: due to COVID-19 this property cannot be toured until June 4th.



HCV accepted on this home



