430 Union Avenue NE

Amenities
Located just blocks from Spectrum Health downtown campus, this hip custom built condo is located in the heart of Mid-Town. It offers gourmet kitchen w stainless steel appliances, custom built multi-purpose center island, private balcony with easterly views. In home washer/dryer, owner suite w walk-in closet offering custom shelving for smart use of space. Home comes with 1 free attached garage parking space and 2 free parking spaces next to building. Walk to boutique grocery, bakeries, restaurants and maybe even work! This one of a kind condo offers a rare quality you do not often find available for rent. Available for 12 month lease or long term lease options available too.