Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:05 PM

430 Union Avenue NE

430 Union Avenue Northeast · (616) 706-5054
Location

430 Union Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located just blocks from Spectrum Health downtown campus, this hip custom built condo is located in the heart of Mid-Town. It offers gourmet kitchen w stainless steel appliances, custom built multi-purpose center island, private balcony with easterly views. In home washer/dryer, owner suite w walk-in closet offering custom shelving for smart use of space. Home comes with 1 free attached garage parking space and 2 free parking spaces next to building. Walk to boutique grocery, bakeries, restaurants and maybe even work! This one of a kind condo offers a rare quality you do not often find available for rent. Available for 12 month lease or long term lease options available too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Union Avenue NE have any available units?
430 Union Avenue NE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Union Avenue NE have?
Some of 430 Union Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Union Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
430 Union Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Union Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 430 Union Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 430 Union Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 430 Union Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 430 Union Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Union Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Union Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 430 Union Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 430 Union Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 430 Union Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Union Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Union Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
