430 Union Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located just blocks from Spectrum Health downtown campus, this hip custom built condo is located in the heart of Mid-Town. It offers gourmet kitchen w stainless steel appliances, custom built multi-purpose center island, private balcony with easterly views. In home washer/dryer, owner suite w walk-in closet offering custom shelving for smart use of space. Home comes with 1 free attached garage parking space and 2 free parking spaces next to building. Walk to boutique grocery, bakeries, restaurants and maybe even work! This one of a kind condo offers a rare quality you do not often find available for rent. Available for 12 month lease or long term lease options available too.