3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE

Beautifully renovated 2bd, 1bath unit with brand-new high-end GE appliance, located at the heart of Kentwood with minutes distance to groceries, gas stations, 28th street shopping/dining and highways. This property features new water-resistant vinyl planks flooring, new bathtub, private 1 stall attached garage with opener, fenced backyard, private deck, brand new energy efficient windows with new curtains, brand new entry and storm doors with screens, fresh paint and finished basement with egress window and refurbished cabinetries.Landlord pays for lawn care, utilies such as gas, electric, water/sewer, trash, snow remval are paid by tenants.Call today.