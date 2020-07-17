All apartments in Grand Rapids
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE

3651 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast · (818) 573-4804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3651 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 2bd, 1bath unit with brand-new high-end GE appliance, located at the heart of Kentwood with minutes distance to groceries, gas stations, 28th street shopping/dining and highways. This property features new water-resistant vinyl planks flooring, new bathtub, private 1 stall attached garage with opener, fenced backyard, private deck, brand new energy efficient windows with new curtains, brand new entry and storm doors with screens, fresh paint and finished basement with egress window and refurbished cabinetries.Landlord pays for lawn care, utilies such as gas, electric, water/sewer, trash, snow remval are paid by tenants.Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE have any available units?
3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE have?
Some of 3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3651 Kalamazoo Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
