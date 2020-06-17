All apartments in Grand Rapids
1524 Forrest Avenue NE.
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:59 AM

1524 Forrest Avenue NE

1524 Forrest Avenue Northeast · (616) 575-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1524 Forrest Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Creston

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
NE 2 bedrooms/2 bath single family home with main floor laundry, fenced-in backyard, concrete driveway, carport and one-stall garage. Quiet location close to Creston Market & Creston Brewery. Charming home with hardwood floors, front porch, spacious kitchen, dining area and living room. Offers central air too! Available May 1, 2018 $950 a month with $1,450 security deposit. Tenant pays for water, electric and gas. Pets are subject to approval by landlord and pet fee. One of the landlords is licensed realtor with State of Michigan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1524 Forrest Avenue NE have any available units?
1524 Forrest Avenue NE has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 Forrest Avenue NE have?
Some of 1524 Forrest Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Forrest Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Forrest Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Forrest Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 Forrest Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 1524 Forrest Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1524 Forrest Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 1524 Forrest Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Forrest Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Forrest Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1524 Forrest Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Forrest Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1524 Forrest Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Forrest Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 Forrest Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.

