1524 Forrest Avenue NE.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

NE 2 bedrooms/2 bath single family home with main floor laundry, fenced-in backyard, concrete driveway, carport and one-stall garage. Quiet location close to Creston Market & Creston Brewery. Charming home with hardwood floors, front porch, spacious kitchen, dining area and living room. Offers central air too! Available May 1, 2018 $950 a month with $1,450 security deposit. Tenant pays for water, electric and gas. Pets are subject to approval by landlord and pet fee. One of the landlords is licensed realtor with State of Michigan.