Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

145 Fuller Ave SE Available 08/01/20 6 Bed, 1.5 Bath Eastown Home - 6 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Eastown. This home features a large living room with original wood staircase, which is open to the dining room. Also on the main floor is a kitchen with eating area and 1/2 bath. On the 2nd level there are 4 bedrooms with built in dressers and a full bathroom. The 3rd level features 2 additional bedrooms with built in drawers and a large walk-in closet. The basement is unfinished with lots of room for storage and has a washer and dryer. The outside features a porch, and large backyard with plenty of off-street parking. Schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5886743)