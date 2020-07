Amenities

Unit 130 Available 08/01/20 echo valley condo-1st floor - Property Id: 139235



Location, Location, Location. Condo in Echo Valley. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood at super convenient location (immediate access to major roads and highways + multiple malls and plazas all nearby).

2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located on the 1st floor. Custom kitchen with pull-out shelves and newer appliances. Large master suite has a private bath and walk-in closet. Large 2nd bedroom with large closets. Tons of storage in the unit plus a storage cage in the basement.



Rent Includes 2 car ports with roofs and all utilities except electricity (gas & water covered)

On-site laundry facilities.

No Pets Allowed



