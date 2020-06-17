All apartments in Farmington Hills
Last updated February 28 2020 at 5:00 AM

27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate

27558 Kingsgate Way · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27558 Kingsgate Way, Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
At our stylish new community of apartments in downtown Ann Arbor, nothing is out of your reach. Ann Arbor City Club Apartments was recognized as Best New Development by the Property Management Association of Michigan. Our apartments offer a wide selection of floor plans with three designer finish packages to choose from, complementing your sense of style. Enjoy tall ceilings, oversize windows, granite countertops, sexy bathrooms with deep soaking tubs, custom showerheads, and hardwood floors. Large PENTHOUSE 1 bed-1 bath, 6th floor, features beautiful dark cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances and backsplash, granite moveable granite island, built-in wine rack, an electric fireplace, a 36-inch soaking tub, floor-to-ceiling windows on a 10 ft. soaring ceiling height, In-home full-sized stackable washer/dryer, a French balcony and much more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate have any available units?
27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate has a unit available for $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate have?
Some of 27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate currently offering any rent specials?
27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate pet-friendly?
No, 27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmington Hills.
Does 27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate offer parking?
No, 27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate does not offer parking.
Does 27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate have a pool?
No, 27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate does not have a pool.
Does 27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate have accessible units?
No, 27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate does not have accessible units.
Does 27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate have units with dishwashers?
No, 27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate have units with air conditioning?
No, 27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate does not have units with air conditioning.
