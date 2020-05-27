23725 Lexington Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Great starter home for those who are looking to enjoy this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. This home has a great fenced in back yard. A large bungalow room upstairs.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2062. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

East Detroit Schools



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home."