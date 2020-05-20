All apartments in Eastpointe
Eastpointe, MI
23110 Donald Ave
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:30 AM

23110 Donald Ave

23110 Donald Avenue · (866) 724-5180
Location

23110 Donald Avenue, Eastpointe, MI 48021
Eastpointe

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1068 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Cute Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Refinished hardwood floors. Nice kitchen. Bungalow room. Unfinished basement. Central air and a 2 car garage.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
East Detroit Schools.

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23110 Donald Ave have any available units?
23110 Donald Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23110 Donald Ave have?
Some of 23110 Donald Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23110 Donald Ave currently offering any rent specials?
23110 Donald Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23110 Donald Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 23110 Donald Ave is pet friendly.
Does 23110 Donald Ave offer parking?
Yes, 23110 Donald Ave does offer parking.
Does 23110 Donald Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23110 Donald Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23110 Donald Ave have a pool?
No, 23110 Donald Ave does not have a pool.
Does 23110 Donald Ave have accessible units?
No, 23110 Donald Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 23110 Donald Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 23110 Donald Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23110 Donald Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23110 Donald Ave has units with air conditioning.
