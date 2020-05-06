22842 Firwood

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow Move-In Ready! Sec. 8 OK - Very Sharp!!! Hardwood Floors throughout the first floor. The open Bright Kitchen has Oak Kitchen Cabinets. Freshly painted, Newer vinyl windows, Lg. Master bedroom upstairs with Newer Carpet. Detached garage in fenced in back yard and Much More! Gas Range and Refrigerator included. Washer and Dryer Included. Forced Air Furnace - No Central Air Conditioning. Make it your Home Before it's too late! Cats and dogs allowed - $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee due at Move In. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Check Out the Youtube Video: https://youtu.be/I-aeE2Cb26s



Please contact Equinox Property Management at (313) 887-4043 Monday-through Friday, (9:00 AM-5:00 PM to schedule a showing.



Monthly rent : $1,100.00



Security Deposit $1,650.00



Total move in $2,750.00



Non-Refundable Application Fee $25.00 per applicant



Section 8 Accepted**



*Cash Paying applicants must make three times the monthly rent after taxes (NET)*



