All apartments in Eastpointe
Find more places like 22842 Firwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eastpointe, MI
/
22842 Firwood
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:58 AM

22842 Firwood

22842 Firwood Avenue · (313) 887-4043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eastpointe
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

22842 Firwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI 48021
Eastpointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 22842 Firwood · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow Move-In Ready! Sec. 8 OK - Very Sharp!!! Hardwood Floors throughout the first floor. The open Bright Kitchen has Oak Kitchen Cabinets. Freshly painted, Newer vinyl windows, Lg. Master bedroom upstairs with Newer Carpet. Detached garage in fenced in back yard and Much More! Gas Range and Refrigerator included. Washer and Dryer Included. Forced Air Furnace - No Central Air Conditioning. Make it your Home Before it's too late! Cats and dogs allowed - $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee due at Move In. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Check Out the Youtube Video: https://youtu.be/I-aeE2Cb26s

Please contact Equinox Property Management at (313) 887-4043 Monday-through Friday, (9:00 AM-5:00 PM to schedule a showing.

Monthly rent : $1,100.00

Security Deposit $1,650.00

Total move in $2,750.00

Non-Refundable Application Fee $25.00 per applicant

Section 8 Accepted**

*Cash Paying applicants must make three times the monthly rent after taxes (NET)*

Please contact Equinox Property Management at (313) 887-4043 Monday-through Friday, (9:00 AM-5:00 PM to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3998644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22842 Firwood have any available units?
22842 Firwood has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22842 Firwood have?
Some of 22842 Firwood's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22842 Firwood currently offering any rent specials?
22842 Firwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22842 Firwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 22842 Firwood is pet friendly.
Does 22842 Firwood offer parking?
Yes, 22842 Firwood does offer parking.
Does 22842 Firwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22842 Firwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22842 Firwood have a pool?
No, 22842 Firwood does not have a pool.
Does 22842 Firwood have accessible units?
No, 22842 Firwood does not have accessible units.
Does 22842 Firwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 22842 Firwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22842 Firwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22842 Firwood has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22842 Firwood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eastpointe 2 BedroomsEastpointe Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Eastpointe Cheap PlacesEastpointe Dog Friendly Apartments
Eastpointe Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MI
Taylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MIPort Huron, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity