Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

17319 Stricker is located near 8 Mile and Kelly



Brick three bedroom, 1 bath ranch has new windows, hardwood flooring, dining room, basement, stove & refrigerator included, driveway, fenced yard and 2 car garage.



Deposit $1,350 and $1,350/mo.



Call 313-521-7976 for information on showing dates and times of this and all other properties we have available. Application may be filled out at showing.



