Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot



Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage. Washer and dryer are included



$1,350 deposit & $1,350/mo.



For showing dates and times of all available properties please call 313-521-7976 and listen to the pre-recorded message. You will be able to fill out an application while at the showing.



(RLNE5845900)