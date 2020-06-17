All apartments in Detroit
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

6150 Lodewyck St

6150 Lodewyck Street · (313) 379-9990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6150 Lodewyck Street, Detroit, MI 48224
Finney

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6150 Lodewyck St · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 3 bedroom home -
Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance. If you do not respond to this text by texting "CONFIRM" , your appointment will be cancelled.

Tour requests left via voicemail will not be acknowledged.

6150 Lodewyck
2-3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, updated, 950 sqft. home - now available for rent!

Amenities:
Freshly Painted
Bungalow
Basement
Near major freeways and shopping

Requirements:
No evictions
No landlord/ tenant judgments with past 3 years
Must pass credit (600 score), criminal, and landlord reference check
No major collection accounts
No active bankruptcies
Utilities must be put in applicants name after leasing signing and before move in (Detroit only)
Must be employed by current employer for 6+ months
Anyone over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application
1.5 times rent as Security Deposit / Household income must be 3.5 times Rental amount
$50 application fee

Income Requirements:
Household income 3.5 times rent as Monthly Income

Disclaimer-please note that the only amenities included with this house are the amenities listed above.

Homes are rented as-is. If you need an amenity that is not in the home, we will not add it after you move in.

(RLNE5616957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6150 Lodewyck St have any available units?
6150 Lodewyck St has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 6150 Lodewyck St currently offering any rent specials?
6150 Lodewyck St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6150 Lodewyck St pet-friendly?
No, 6150 Lodewyck St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 6150 Lodewyck St offer parking?
No, 6150 Lodewyck St does not offer parking.
Does 6150 Lodewyck St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6150 Lodewyck St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6150 Lodewyck St have a pool?
No, 6150 Lodewyck St does not have a pool.
Does 6150 Lodewyck St have accessible units?
No, 6150 Lodewyck St does not have accessible units.
Does 6150 Lodewyck St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6150 Lodewyck St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6150 Lodewyck St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6150 Lodewyck St does not have units with air conditioning.
