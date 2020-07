Amenities

Former beer/wine store. Owner retired, but the store was doing well at the time of closing. Could be reopened as a store, with possibility of bringing in a liquor license. Endless possibilities!!! Don't miss out on this large space for a great price! Bring your idea to reality with this great location! Stoplight corner! School across the street! Growing neighborhood. Close to midtown, downtown, and new center!! Get in while it is cheap! Things will likely skyrocket soon!