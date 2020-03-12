All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

23600 West Seven Mile - D112

23600 7 Mile Road · No Longer Available
Location

23600 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI 48219
Berg - Lasher

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Pet Policy
No Dogs Allowed
Lease Lengths
Month to Month 12 Months
Appliances
Air Conditioning (Wall Unit) Garbage Disposal Range Refrigerator Oven (Select units - Washer & Dryer on-site)
Amenities
Parking Pool Unfurnished Basement
Accessibility
Accessible Parking(Select units) Clear Floor Area in Front of Sink and Range(Select units)
Utilities
Gas Included Heat Included Water Included Trash Pick-up Included Resident Pays Electricity
Heat Included
Water Included
Air-Conditioning
Cable Ready
Laundry Facilities
Gated Community
Ample Parking
24- Hour Maintenace
Shopping Center in Walking Distance
Private Entrance
Garbage Disposal
Hood Range
Vertical Blinds
Appliance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23600 West Seven Mile - D112 have any available units?
23600 West Seven Mile - D112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 23600 West Seven Mile - D112 have?
Some of 23600 West Seven Mile - D112's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23600 West Seven Mile - D112 currently offering any rent specials?
23600 West Seven Mile - D112 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23600 West Seven Mile - D112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23600 West Seven Mile - D112 is pet friendly.
Does 23600 West Seven Mile - D112 offer parking?
Yes, 23600 West Seven Mile - D112 does offer parking.
Does 23600 West Seven Mile - D112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23600 West Seven Mile - D112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23600 West Seven Mile - D112 have a pool?
Yes, 23600 West Seven Mile - D112 has a pool.
Does 23600 West Seven Mile - D112 have accessible units?
No, 23600 West Seven Mile - D112 does not have accessible units.
Does 23600 West Seven Mile - D112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23600 West Seven Mile - D112 does not have units with dishwashers.
