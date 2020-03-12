23600 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI 48219 Berg - Lasher
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Pet Policy No Dogs Allowed Lease Lengths Month to Month 12 Months Appliances Air Conditioning (Wall Unit) Garbage Disposal Range Refrigerator Oven (Select units - Washer & Dryer on-site) Amenities Parking Pool Unfurnished Basement Accessibility Accessible Parking(Select units) Clear Floor Area in Front of Sink and Range(Select units) Utilities Gas Included Heat Included Water Included Trash Pick-up Included Resident Pays Electricity Heat Included Water Included Air-Conditioning Cable Ready Laundry Facilities Gated Community Ample Parking 24- Hour Maintenace Shopping Center in Walking Distance Private Entrance Garbage Disposal Hood Range Vertical Blinds
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 23600 West Seven Mile - D112 have any available units?
23600 West Seven Mile - D112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
