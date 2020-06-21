20253 Warrington Dr

Amenities

$1,175- 3 Bedroom located in Historic Green Acres - Beautiful Tudor style brick home located in Historic Green Acres. Home features, full basement, fenced yard with detached two car garage. Beautiful french style doors opens to the backyard deck; Kitchen, Dinning Room, Living Room, Den/Office. Must See! Pet friendly! $1,175 a month and 1.5 month security deposit. Utilities separate. We will not accept section 8 for this property. Minimum 600 credit score required.



This Property is managed by Hela Management, LLC. Hela Management provides quality homes for happy tenants. We offer a Tenant portal with Auto deduct for rent payments. We offer our residents the convenience of doing everything online including viewing balance details, creating maintenance requests, rental payments utilizing auto deduct & more! You can also call the office and reach a friendly representative to assist you in anything you need. Hela Management takes pride in our homes and strives for tenant satisfaction.



$55 application fee, 3X gross monthly income required & No prior evictions or legal filings to collect rent.



