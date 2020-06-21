All apartments in Detroit
20253 Warrington Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

20253 Warrington Dr

20253 Warrington Drive · (248) 450-0798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20253 Warrington Drive, Detroit, MI 48221
Palmer Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20253 Warrington Dr · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
$1,175- 3 Bedroom located in Historic Green Acres - Beautiful Tudor style brick home located in Historic Green Acres. Home features, full basement, fenced yard with detached two car garage. Beautiful french style doors opens to the backyard deck; Kitchen, Dinning Room, Living Room, Den/Office. Must See! Pet friendly! $1,175 a month and 1.5 month security deposit. Utilities separate. We will not accept section 8 for this property. Minimum 600 credit score required.

This Property is managed by Hela Management, LLC. Hela Management provides quality homes for happy tenants. We offer a Tenant portal with Auto deduct for rent payments. We offer our residents the convenience of doing everything online including viewing balance details, creating maintenance requests, rental payments utilizing auto deduct & more! You can also call the office and reach a friendly representative to assist you in anything you need. Hela Management takes pride in our homes and strives for tenant satisfaction.

$55 application fee, 3X gross monthly income required & No prior evictions or legal filings to collect rent.

(RLNE5836613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20253 Warrington Dr have any available units?
20253 Warrington Dr has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 20253 Warrington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20253 Warrington Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20253 Warrington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20253 Warrington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20253 Warrington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20253 Warrington Dr does offer parking.
Does 20253 Warrington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20253 Warrington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20253 Warrington Dr have a pool?
No, 20253 Warrington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20253 Warrington Dr have accessible units?
No, 20253 Warrington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20253 Warrington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 20253 Warrington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20253 Warrington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 20253 Warrington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
