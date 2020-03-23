Amenities

Home For Sale Not Foir Rent No Credit Check Loan - 19765 Harlow St, Detroit, MI 2 beds 1 bath 732 sqft For sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan. The house needs some work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home. Down payment $1800, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance. The price is $19,500 and your payments will be about $300 a month. You will be the deeded owner.

Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property. 512 975 9238

EMAIL ME AND I WILL SEND YOU FLYERS ON FIVE PROPERTIES YOU CAN OWN FOR $2400 DOWN.



