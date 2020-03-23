All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 19765 Harlow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
19765 Harlow
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

19765 Harlow

19765 Harlow Avenue · (512) 494-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19765 Harlow Avenue, Detroit, MI 48235
Greenfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19765 Harlow · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Home For Sale Not Foir Rent No Credit Check Loan - 19765 Harlow St, Detroit, MI 2 beds 1 bath 732 sqft For sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan. The house needs some work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home. Down payment $1800, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance. The price is $19,500 and your payments will be about $300 a month. You will be the deeded owner.
Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property. 512 975 9238
EMAIL ME AND I WILL SEND YOU FLYERS ON FIVE PROPERTIES YOU CAN OWN FOR $2400 DOWN.

(RLNE3496358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19765 Harlow have any available units?
19765 Harlow has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 19765 Harlow currently offering any rent specials?
19765 Harlow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19765 Harlow pet-friendly?
No, 19765 Harlow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 19765 Harlow offer parking?
No, 19765 Harlow does not offer parking.
Does 19765 Harlow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19765 Harlow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19765 Harlow have a pool?
No, 19765 Harlow does not have a pool.
Does 19765 Harlow have accessible units?
No, 19765 Harlow does not have accessible units.
Does 19765 Harlow have units with dishwashers?
No, 19765 Harlow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19765 Harlow have units with air conditioning?
No, 19765 Harlow does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19765 Harlow?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity