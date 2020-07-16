Amenities

Home For Sale No Credit Check NOT FOR RENT - 11749 Findlay St, Detroit, Michigan 48205 2 beds 1 bath 903 sqft. We will make you a loan with a down payment of $1900 and monthly payments of about $250. No prepayment penalty, simple interest, no balloon payment. You will be the deeded owner of the home.

We will make you the loan. The house needs some work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home. Down payment $1900, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.

I have five other houses for sale with the similar prices and terms. Email me for the list and the flyers. Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property Blaine 512 975 9238



(RLNE2746591)