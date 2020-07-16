All apartments in Detroit
11749 Findlay St.

11749 Findlay Street · (512) 975-9238
Location

11749 Findlay Street, Detroit, MI 48205
Conner

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11749 Findlay St. · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Amenities

Home For Sale No Credit Check NOT FOR RENT - 11749 Findlay St, Detroit, Michigan 48205 2 beds 1 bath 903 sqft. We will make you a loan with a down payment of $1900 and monthly payments of about $250. No prepayment penalty, simple interest, no balloon payment. You will be the deeded owner of the home.
We will make you the loan. The house needs some work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home. Down payment $1900, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.
I have five other houses for sale with the similar prices and terms. Email me for the list and the flyers. Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property Blaine 512 975 9238

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 11749 Findlay St. have any available units?
11749 Findlay St. has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 11749 Findlay St. currently offering any rent specials?
11749 Findlay St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11749 Findlay St. pet-friendly?
No, 11749 Findlay St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 11749 Findlay St. offer parking?
No, 11749 Findlay St. does not offer parking.
Does 11749 Findlay St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11749 Findlay St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11749 Findlay St. have a pool?
No, 11749 Findlay St. does not have a pool.
Does 11749 Findlay St. have accessible units?
No, 11749 Findlay St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11749 Findlay St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11749 Findlay St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11749 Findlay St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11749 Findlay St. does not have units with air conditioning.
