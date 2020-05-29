24421 Princeton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities parking garage

DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! You can be a homeowner of this very home. This is NOT a rental home but a purchase. This home is approximately $5,000 down and monthly payment $1,272 which included taxes and insurance as well. This is a well maintained ranch home in West Dearborn and MOVE IN READY!! This brick home featuring 3 bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, a massive basement & 2 car garage. New central air unit installed in 2016, vinyl windows, and appliances included. Large open basement has glass block windows and super clean. No water intrusion for home owners! Large kitchen & separate dining room make this the perfect home for any family/friend gathering. If you are looking to be a homeowner (Serious inquiries only) we will be happy to go over our Homebuyer Credit Building program and help you get into this house. THIS HOUSE HAS NOW SOLD BUT WE MAY HAVE OTHER HOMES THAT WILL FIT WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR. Text or Call us!!



