Dearborn, MI
24421 Princeton St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

24421 Princeton St

24421 Princeton Street · (248) 607-0882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24421 Princeton Street, Dearborn, MI 48124
Westwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1272 · Avail. now

$1,272

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! You can be a homeowner of this very home. This is NOT a rental home but a purchase. This home is approximately $5,000 down and monthly payment $1,272 which included taxes and insurance as well. This is a well maintained ranch home in West Dearborn and MOVE IN READY!! This brick home featuring 3 bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, a massive basement & 2 car garage. New central air unit installed in 2016, vinyl windows, and appliances included. Large open basement has glass block windows and super clean. No water intrusion for home owners! Large kitchen & separate dining room make this the perfect home for any family/friend gathering. If you are looking to be a homeowner (Serious inquiries only) we will be happy to go over our Homebuyer Credit Building program and help you get into this house. THIS HOUSE HAS NOW SOLD BUT WE MAY HAVE OTHER HOMES THAT WILL FIT WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR. Text or Call us!!

(RLNE4660646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24421 Princeton St have any available units?
24421 Princeton St has a unit available for $1,272 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dearborn, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dearborn Rent Report.
What amenities does 24421 Princeton St have?
Some of 24421 Princeton St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24421 Princeton St currently offering any rent specials?
24421 Princeton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24421 Princeton St pet-friendly?
No, 24421 Princeton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dearborn.
Does 24421 Princeton St offer parking?
Yes, 24421 Princeton St does offer parking.
Does 24421 Princeton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24421 Princeton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24421 Princeton St have a pool?
No, 24421 Princeton St does not have a pool.
Does 24421 Princeton St have accessible units?
No, 24421 Princeton St does not have accessible units.
Does 24421 Princeton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24421 Princeton St has units with dishwashers.
