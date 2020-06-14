Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Dearborn Heights, MI with gym

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4264 Hedgewood St
4264 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
55 + community 2 months free rent - Property Id: 266221 Saginaw's only premier 55+ community LAKE VIEW ESTATES Rent special move in special May Special ... 2 months FREE RENT June and JULY !! this will not last long .
Results within 1 mile of Dearborn Heights
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,293
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Results within 5 miles of Dearborn Heights
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westland
1 Unit Available
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Meadows on Cherry Hill. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. Our community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool with sundeck and an onsite dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
1414 Electric Avenue - 233
1414 Electric Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Lincoln Park, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a street-view of car-bustling Fort Street.

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
24029 Clinton Squire Blvd - 215
24029 Clinton, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
If you apply this week and take possession in August you will receive August rent free with a 12 month lease! If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.
Results within 10 miles of Dearborn Heights
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
6 Units Available
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In response to COVID-19, office hours and walk-in appointments may be limited. Please call the office before you decide to come in. We are also offering virtual tours by calling our office from 10am to 4pm
Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
114 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Park
10 Units Available
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westland
5 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$861
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1225 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1140 sqft
Newly updated apartment homes with full-size in-unit washer and dryers, central air, vaulted ceilings, and large windows to let in natural light. Private balcony and patio with each unit.
Last updated June 5 at 03:10pm
Westland
3 Units Available
Newburgh Square
37670 Dale Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$866
80 sqft
Luxurious community features clubhouse, lounge, coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Apartments have dining rooms, tile floors, and window coverings. Located about 20 miles west of Detroit, close to Churchill High School.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
40473 Blythefield Ln # 235
40473 Blythefield Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1555 sqft
The Links at Fellows Creek, well-maintained spacious Condo features- Great room with Vaulted Ceilings, Beautiful ceiling fan and Large Patio door and balcony deck, Kitchen with Oak cabinets, Laminated wood flooring and Upgraded light fixtures.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
41211 N MAPLEWOOD
41211 N Maplewood Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1779 sqft
Freshly Painted by Professional Painter. Excellent hardwood fl in foyer. Great rm w/ fireplace. 2nd floor loft area which can be used as a 3rd bedroom. 2nd fl laundry. Private Master Ste w/private upgraded tiled jetted tub and separate shower.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive
21940 Indian Creek Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1121 sqft
Don't miss out on this opportunity to lease this beautiful first floor condo. Huge living room open to dining area and updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Master Suite.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
SMB Estates
1 Unit Available
14931 FARMINGTON Road
14931 Farmington Road, Livonia, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,280
750 sqft
Brand New! 55+ Community! Features Your Choice of #8 Unique Floor Plans! Furnishings come with All Stainless Steel appliances, Space Saver Stacked Washer & Dryer! Your choice of Suites Range from 688 sf to 785 sf.

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
Southfield Downtown
1 Unit Available
16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075
16300 West 9 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a place to keep your lucky charms? March right in for your pot of gold savings! The 1st 6 people to apply, get approved, and move in by March 31, 2020.

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304
5000 Town Ctr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1390 sqft
Ready to move right in! Picture perfect view from the 13th floor. This unit features large Living Room & Dining Area with picturesque view from every angle. New Carpet throughout, full kitchen master suite w/ 2 full baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Dearborn Heights, MI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dearborn Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

