3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM
134 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dearborn Heights, MI
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4264 Hedgewood St
4264 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
55 + community 2 months free rent - Property Id: 266221 Saginaw's only premier 55+ community LAKE VIEW ESTATES Rent special move in special May Special ... 2 months FREE RENT June and JULY !! this will not last long .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
7043 Garling Dr
7043 Garling Dr, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Two Level Cozy Brick Condo in Dearborn Heights: This ready to move in condo has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bath. The kitchen is already furnished with the stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
SK - 4657 Pelham Street
4657 Pelham Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
3 BED 1 BATH Dearborn Heights home is a MUST SEE!! - 4657 Pelham Dearborn Heights, MI 48125 Follow the link to watch a walk through video of the property https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd38rUeQwLA&feature=youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
26325 Eton Ave
26325 Eton Avenue, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1036 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with a nice size eat in kitchen, living room and dining room, 2 car garage! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
25289 Dartmouth St
25289 Dartmouth Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1230 sqft
Great home on a quiet street. Updated living room and kitchen. Unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2937. (2.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4757 Dudley St
4757 Dudley Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
995 sqft
Nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. large living room for entertainment. 1.5 car garage with a fenced in back yard. Large eat in kitchen. Near Annapolis HS and Pardee Elementary School.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
6851 Cronin Drive
6851 Cronin Dr, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6851 Cronin Drive in Dearborn Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4102 EDGEWOOD Street
4102 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1149 sqft
Beautiful that has been renovated inside and out. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, glass back splash, New fridge and stove. First floor has ceramic throughout. large laundry room for lots of storage plus washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
6130 WHITEFIELD Street
6130 Whitefield Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! COZY 3 BEDROOM WITH TASTEFUL DECOR, OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND TERRIFIC LOCATION. DOOR WALL LEADING TO PATIO AND BEAUTIFUL FENCED YARD. 1+ CAR GARAGE
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4188 SYRACUSE Street
4188 Syracuse Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1006 sqft
MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE. 2015: HOME WAS FRESHLY PAINTED, NEWLY RE-DONE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING RM AND 2 BDRMS. NEW ROOF NEW HOT WATER TANK. 1 CAR GARAGE. 1.5 MO SEC DEP AND $300 CLEANING FEE. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. See attached application procedure.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
5923 N Beech Daly Rd
5923 Beech Daly Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch available. Newer flooring and newer vinyl windows. Brand new roof and furnace. Central air and ceiling fan. New hot water tank. Cute kitchen with new gas stove, dishwasher, fridge and garbage disposal.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
17747 W OUTER Drive
17747 W Outer Dr, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1232 sqft
Min 2 year lease, credit scores must be over 620, proof of income will be required (if self emplyed tax returns will be required, NO Section 8, NON Smokers, Very nice three bedroom custom brick ranch that has been freshly painted tru-out, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
3927 CAMPBELL Street
3927 Campbell Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!This charming ranch features hardwood floors in living room. Dine in kitchen with lots of natural light. Excellent floor plan. Fenced in backyard. Newer flooring, newer furnace. Working bar in basement.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
27355 CLAIRVIEW Drive
27355 Clairview Drive, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1957 sqft
Completely remodeled Tri-level for immediate lease. Three bedrooms, possible 4. Two full bathrooms and recreation room on the first floor. Crestwood schools. All appliances are included. No section 8.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
6311 HEYDEN Street
6311 Heyden St, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1371 sqft
spacious 3 bedrooms ,large lot no garage well maintained home very clean fixed basement across street from huge middle easten grocey place ,close to henry ford and University of Michigan.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26637 Oakland
26637 Oakland Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1095 sqft
INKSTER BUNGALOW- MOVE IN READY! - This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, a kitchen and breakfast knook, full bath and carpeting throughout. Application fee $30, first month and one and a half month security deposit due upon approval.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7360 Fielding Street
7360 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
943 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Lease - Beautiful 3 bedoom home has been newly updated. Move right in to this Brick home with hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7667 Fielding
7667 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1150 sqft
7667 Fielding - Beautiful 3 bedroom bungalow available move in condition and available for immediate occupancy. Nice hardwood floors and spacious throughout. A qualified applicant, will have no prior evictions.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11374 Beech Daly
11374 Beech Daly Road, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1101 sqft
3 Bed, 1 and half baths family Ranch Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/11374-beech-daly-redford-charter-twp-mi-48239-usa-unit-n-a/49c8db92-a58c-4b55-b656-53080ccba0ec (RLNE5814838)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Outer Drive
1 Unit Available
21900 Outer Dr
21900 West Outer Drive, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1173 sqft
West Dearborn House for rent - Property Id: 288705 Completely remodeled three bedroom home in West Dearborn new kitchen new appliances finished basement and ready to move into Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
7636 Decosta St
7636 Dacosta Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1003 sqft
Home for lease in Detroit - Great location! - Charming brick ranch home for lease in Detroit; neighbors with Dearborn Heights. Move right into this three bedroom and call it home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
3202 Moore St
3202 Moore Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
Move in ready No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799235)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
No Deposit For Section 8 Applicants
26737 Ross Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom house is now available! Freshly painted, new flooring throughout the house and it also has a basement and a garage! Section 8 applicants may qualify for NO DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT. The place is ready for move in.
