Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM

94 Apartments for rent in Dearborn Heights, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
6130 WHITEFIELD Street
6130 Whitefield Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! COZY 3 BEDROOM WITH TASTEFUL DECOR, OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND TERRIFIC LOCATION. DOOR WALL LEADING TO PATIO AND BEAUTIFUL FENCED YARD. 1+ CAR GARAGE

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
5645 Edgewood St
5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
17747 W OUTER Drive
17747 W Outer Dr, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1232 sqft
Min 2 year lease, credit scores must be over 620, proof of income will be required (if self emplyed tax returns will be required, NO Section 8, NON Smokers, Very nice three bedroom custom brick ranch that has been freshly painted tru-out, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Dearborn Heights
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,292
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
3202 Moore St
3202 Moore Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
Move in ready No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799235)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
695 sqft
Available 06/14/20 Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3624 Heritage Parkway
3624 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3710 Heritage Parkway
3710 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3809 Heritage Parkway
3809 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3412 Heritage Parkway
3412 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3442 Heritage Parkway
3442 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 14

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2746 HOMEPLACE Street
2746 Homeplace Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
614 sqft
Minutes to dowtown Dearborn shopping, restaurants and Dearborn Hills Golf course!! Come see this beautiful move in ready and completely remodeled ranch home.
Results within 5 miles of Dearborn Heights
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westland
1 Unit Available
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Meadows on Cherry Hill. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. Our community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool with sundeck and an onsite dog park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westland
1 Unit Available
714 Western St.
714 Western Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
714 Western St. Available 06/15/20 714 Western, Inkster 3 bedroom/ 1 bath with garage and basement - For a priority showing please fill out a guest card at https://bit.ly/714-gc Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath is waiting for you and your family.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
11405 Minock St
11405 Minock Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow home located South of Plymouth and East of Evergreen. This home features a covered front porch, dining room, ceiling fans, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
11414 Ward St
11414 Ward Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Nice brick bungalow home located South of Plymouth and East of Schaefer Hwy. This home features a covered front porch, hardwood floors, fresh paint, dining room, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brightmoor
1 Unit Available
14536 Chatham St
14536 Chatham Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1150 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow located South of Fenkell and East of Telegraph. This home features a 1 car detached garage, deck, hardwood floors, nice kitchen and a partially finished basement. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are not allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandmont
1 Unit Available
12751 Abington Ave
12751 Abington Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
Beautiful 3 bed room ranch style brick house, freshly painted, new carpet and kitchen floor, finished basement, New roof , two car garage. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3517615)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18657 Seminole
18657 Seminole, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Cute, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Redford available for rent! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 1:30PM - 18657 Seminole Redford Township, MI 48240 SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020. Visit our website DetroitRentalProperty.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Rosedale Park
1 Unit Available
15040 Plainview Ave
15040 Plainview Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1692 sqft
Beautiful brick, 3 bedroom 1 bath colonial in the lovely Rosedale Park neighborhood. Close to shopping, parks, public transportation and many other amenities. One car attached garage with a new upper deck that is great for hosting.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
The Eye
1 Unit Available
16157 Wormer St
16157 Wormer Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1042 sqft
This beautifully UPDATED 3 Bedroom and 2 bath Bungalow is just a few minutes from Glenhurst Golf Course and about 2 miles from I-96.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8870 Littlefield St
8870 Littlefield Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8870 Littlefield St in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dearborn Heights, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dearborn Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

