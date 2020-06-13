99 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dearborn Heights, MI

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4264 Hedgewood St
4264 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
55 + community 2 months free rent - Property Id: 266221 Saginaw's only premier 55+ community LAKE VIEW ESTATES Rent special move in special May Special ... 2 months FREE RENT June and JULY !! this will not last long .

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
26325 Eton Ave
26325 Eton Avenue, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1036 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with a nice size eat in kitchen, living room and dining room, 2 car garage! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4757 Dudley St
4757 Dudley Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
995 sqft
Nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. large living room for entertainment. 1.5 car garage with a fenced in back yard. Large eat in kitchen. Near Annapolis HS and Pardee Elementary School.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
25289 Dartmouth St
25289 Dartmouth Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1230 sqft
Great home on a quiet street. Updated living room and kitchen. Unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2937. (2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
17628 COLGATE Street
17628 Colgate Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
904 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom with updated bath, living room combination with dining area. Freshly painted thru out with new flooring thru out! Updated kitchen with stove,refrigerator,dryer and washer. Fenced yard with 2 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
5645 Edgewood St
5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Dearborn Heights
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
25 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,293
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7280 Vaughan St
7280 Vaughan Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow home located North of W. Warren Ave. and West of Evergreen. This home features stunning hardwood floors throughout, dining room, fresh paint, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26348 Stanford
26348 Stanford Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
3 Bedroom Section 8 ONLY Ranch Home - Lovely 3 Bedroom section 8 ONLY Ranch home in Inkster available.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
6757 Syracuse St
6757 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1008 sqft
Home For Rent - Property Id: 159218 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159218 Property Id 159218 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5856448)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
7525 Beaverland
7525 Beaverland Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
875 sqft
7525 Beaverland Available 06/22/20 $1,050- 3 Bedroom Freshly Renovated Bungalow - Freshly Renovated, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Bungalow. Close to Parks, Restaurants, and Schools.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11374 Beech Daly
11374 Beech Daly Road, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1101 sqft
3 Bed, 1 and half baths family Ranch Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/11374-beech-daly-redford-charter-twp-mi-48239-usa-unit-n-a/49c8db92-a58c-4b55-b656-53080ccba0ec (RLNE5814838)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17420 Hanover Ave
17420 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1023 sqft
Cute home in Allen Park near the Mall on the Hill. This is a 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Living room and dining area off the kitchen. Large countertop area. 1 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
695 sqft
Available 06/14/20 Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Dearborn Heights
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Melvindale
8 Units Available
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Meadows on Cherry Hill. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. Our community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool with sundeck and an onsite dog park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
11414 Ward St
11414 Ward Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Nice brick bungalow home located South of Plymouth and East of Schaefer Hwy. This home features a covered front porch, hardwood floors, fresh paint, dining room, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brooks
1 Unit Available
8904 Sussex St
8904 Sussex Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1100 sqft
Cozy Brick Bungalow located North of Joy Rd. and East of Evergreen. This home features fresh paint, hardwood floors, and fresh paint. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are allowed with a $250 pet deposit. (RLNE5131905)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cerveny
1 Unit Available
15774 Biltmore St
15774 Biltmore Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$895
1300 sqft
Spacious brick colonial home located North of Fenkell and East of Southfield. This home features new carpet and flooring, fresh paint throughout, dining room, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement. Section 8 is not accepted.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westland
1 Unit Available
29754 Julius Blvd
29754 Julius Boulevard, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Completely remodeled Westland brick ranch offering you 1000 sqft of entry-level living space, detached two car garage, separate laundry area, nice size fenced back yard, hardwood flooring, dining, and living rooms, freshly painted throughout,

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grandmont
1 Unit Available
14119 Saint Marys St
14119 Saint Marys Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
Nice brick bungalow home located North of Schoolcraft and West of Greenfield. This home features hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, dining room, updated kitchen and bathrooms, master bedroom has a half bath, and an unfinished basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Dearborn Heights, MI

Finding an apartment in Dearborn Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

