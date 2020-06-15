All apartments in Dearborn Heights
7043 Garling Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

7043 Garling Dr

7043 Garling Dr · (313) 887-9400
Location

7043 Garling Dr, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
Dearborn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1050 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Two Level Cozy Brick Condo in Dearborn Heights: This ready to move in condo has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bath. The kitchen is already furnished with the stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The partially finished basement includes a washing machine,extra storage space, and plenty of space for entertaining. Assigned Parking space available in front of the unit. If you are looking for a cozy place to live for you and your family this is a must see home. Net Income must be 3 times the monthly rent amount. No Pets. For more information contact McMillon at 313-808-8865 ,cm@dixon-allen.com or the office 313-887-9400.

To view this home contact us at 313.887.9400 or rent@dixon-allen.com. .

To view more properties visit www.dixon-allen.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5532985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7043 Garling Dr have any available units?
7043 Garling Dr has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7043 Garling Dr have?
Some of 7043 Garling Dr's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7043 Garling Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7043 Garling Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7043 Garling Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7043 Garling Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dearborn Heights.
Does 7043 Garling Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7043 Garling Dr does offer parking.
Does 7043 Garling Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7043 Garling Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7043 Garling Dr have a pool?
No, 7043 Garling Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7043 Garling Dr have accessible units?
No, 7043 Garling Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7043 Garling Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7043 Garling Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7043 Garling Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7043 Garling Dr has units with air conditioning.
