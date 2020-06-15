7043 Garling Dr

Amenities
Two Level Cozy Brick Condo in Dearborn Heights: This ready to move in condo has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bath. The kitchen is already furnished with the stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The partially finished basement includes a washing machine,extra storage space, and plenty of space for entertaining. Assigned Parking space available in front of the unit. If you are looking for a cozy place to live for you and your family this is a must see home. Net Income must be 3 times the monthly rent amount. No Pets. For more information contact McMillon at 313-808-8865 ,cm@dixon-allen.com or the office 313-887-9400.
To view this home contact us at 313.887.9400 or rent@dixon-allen.com. .
To view more properties visit www.dixon-allen.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5532985)