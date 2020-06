280 CANTERBURY Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. REMARKABLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENOVATE OR BUILD A NEW HOME ON THIS SPECTACULAR 3.29 ACRE PROPERTY NESTLED IN THE "CITY OF BLOOMFIELD HILLS" AMONG MULTI MILLION DOLLAR ESTATES. THIS UNIQUE RESIDENCE OFFERS STUNNING TOPOGRAPHY WITH PRIVACY & NATURAL BEAUTY. THIS 4 BED/5 BATH RESIDENCE FEATURES ~5,000 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE. A LARGE FAMILY ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN. AN ENORMOUS MASTER SUITE WITH A LOFT AREA THAT CAN BE USED AS ADDITIONAL CLOSET SPACE. 3 UPPER LEVEL BEDROOMS. HARDWOOD FLOOR T/O THE 1ST FLOOR. ADDITIONAL ROOM IN THE LOWER LEVEL CAN BE USED AS A BEDROOM W/FULL BATH. VALUE IS IN THE LAND & HOME IS OFFERED IN "AS IS" CONDITION. LOCATED MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM, CRANBROOK, DETROIT COUNTRY DAY & BLOOMFIELD HILLS SCHOOLS. EXISTING SURVEY AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. M&D APPROXIMATE. I.D.R.B.N.G. B.A.T.V.A.I.