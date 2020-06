990 CHAPIN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage sauna

BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN HIGHLIGHTED BY GLEAMING HARDWOODS GREETS YOU AT THE ENTRY AND FLOWS FROM THE SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. LARGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER SPACE THAT OPENS TO A BREAKFAST NOOK WITH WINDOWED WALLS AND DOORS OVERLOOKING THE PRIVATE BACKYARD. UPSTAIRS MASTER SUITE OFFERS A PRIVATE BALCONY, BATH WITH SOAKING TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER, AND A WALK-IN-CLOSET. 3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND BATH TO COMPLETE THE SECOND LEVEL. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH LARGE REC SPACE, LAUNDRY ROOM, FULL-SIZE BATH, AND SAUNA. FEATURES ALSO INCLUDE PELLA WINDOWS, FENCE, AND NEWER PAINT AND CARPET. EXPERIENCE THIS PRESTIGIOUS NEIGHBORHOOD THAT OFFERS CITY LIVING LIFESTYLE. WEST OF WOODWARD, SHORT WALK TO BIRMINGHAMS RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT, SHOPPING, AND PARKS. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 700, EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION AND COPY OF DRIVER'S LICENSE TO BE SUBMITTED WITH APPLICATION. 1ST MO RENT, 1.5 SEC DEP AND $300 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE DUE WITH EXECUTED LEASE. I.D.R.B.N.G. B.A.T.V.A.I