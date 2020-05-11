928 N ADAMS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

This spacious unit is centrally located in the highly desired city of Birmingham. Freshly painted with newer carpet, this 2 bedroom, 1 full, plus 1 half bathroom condo is clean and well maintained. The large living area and formal dining space is open to the updated kitchen that has room for a small eat in table too. Unit comes with a personal washer and dryer to use in the common basement, which also offers an additional storage room. Rent includes water, yard maintenance and snow removal. One assigned parking space plus lots of additional parking available in the private parking lot. And don't forget to enjoy the summer months with the outdoor swimming pool and walks to the local retail shops.

Immediate occupancy. 12 months+ lease only. NO pets! NO smoking!

Applicant to provide credit report, proof of income and job verification along with the lease application. 1.5 months rent needed as security deposit at signing of lease.