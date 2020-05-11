All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 928 N ADAMS Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, MI
/
928 N ADAMS Road
Last updated May 11 2020 at 3:58 AM

928 N ADAMS Road

928 North Adams Road · (248) 644-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

928 North Adams Road, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 898 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This spacious unit is centrally located in the highly desired city of Birmingham. Freshly painted with newer carpet, this 2 bedroom, 1 full, plus 1 half bathroom condo is clean and well maintained. The large living area and formal dining space is open to the updated kitchen that has room for a small eat in table too. Unit comes with a personal washer and dryer to use in the common basement, which also offers an additional storage room. Rent includes water, yard maintenance and snow removal. One assigned parking space plus lots of additional parking available in the private parking lot. And don't forget to enjoy the summer months with the outdoor swimming pool and walks to the local retail shops.
Immediate occupancy. 12 months+ lease only. NO pets! NO smoking!
Applicant to provide credit report, proof of income and job verification along with the lease application. 1.5 months rent needed as security deposit at signing of lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 N ADAMS Road have any available units?
928 N ADAMS Road has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 928 N ADAMS Road have?
Some of 928 N ADAMS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 N ADAMS Road currently offering any rent specials?
928 N ADAMS Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 N ADAMS Road pet-friendly?
No, 928 N ADAMS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 928 N ADAMS Road offer parking?
Yes, 928 N ADAMS Road does offer parking.
Does 928 N ADAMS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 928 N ADAMS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 N ADAMS Road have a pool?
Yes, 928 N ADAMS Road has a pool.
Does 928 N ADAMS Road have accessible units?
No, 928 N ADAMS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 928 N ADAMS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 928 N ADAMS Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 928 N ADAMS Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 928 N ADAMS Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 928 N ADAMS Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham 3 BedroomsBirmingham Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Birmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MI
South Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity