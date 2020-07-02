All apartments in Birmingham
799 EMMONS Avenue

799 Emmons Avenue · (248) 346-0973
Location

799 Emmons Avenue, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1555 sqft

Amenities

Wonderful house, filled with light and open layout three bedroom Birmingham charm, tastefully remodelled by the owner recently, is now waiting for its next resident. Open the kitchen door in the morning to hear chirping birds and breathe in the fresh air. This house brings Birmingham greenery and peace indoor and is in walking distance to all Birmingham has to offer, downtown, parks, public tennis courts, grocery stores, gyms, and Yoga studios. It's a pleasure to cook in this great bright kitchen with Quartz counters, stainless appliances next to a cosy dining area overlooking the private backyard. Nicely fenced yard with large deck great for entertaining. Min of 1yr lease (2yrs preferred) and 1st month's rent plus 1.5 month's security deposit and a $350 non-refundable cleaning fee all due at lease signing. Full application, credit score and proof of income required. NO SMOKERS. NO PETS. Available July 10th. *showing by appointment only with min. 2 hours notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 799 EMMONS Avenue have any available units?
799 EMMONS Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 799 EMMONS Avenue have?
Some of 799 EMMONS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 799 EMMONS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
799 EMMONS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 799 EMMONS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 799 EMMONS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 799 EMMONS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 799 EMMONS Avenue offers parking.
Does 799 EMMONS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 799 EMMONS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 799 EMMONS Avenue have a pool?
No, 799 EMMONS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 799 EMMONS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 799 EMMONS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 799 EMMONS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 799 EMMONS Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 799 EMMONS Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 799 EMMONS Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
