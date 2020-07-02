799 EMMONS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court yoga

Wonderful house, filled with light and open layout three bedroom Birmingham charm, tastefully remodelled by the owner recently, is now waiting for its next resident. Open the kitchen door in the morning to hear chirping birds and breathe in the fresh air. This house brings Birmingham greenery and peace indoor and is in walking distance to all Birmingham has to offer, downtown, parks, public tennis courts, grocery stores, gyms, and Yoga studios. It's a pleasure to cook in this great bright kitchen with Quartz counters, stainless appliances next to a cosy dining area overlooking the private backyard. Nicely fenced yard with large deck great for entertaining. Min of 1yr lease (2yrs preferred) and 1st month's rent plus 1.5 month's security deposit and a $350 non-refundable cleaning fee all due at lease signing. Full application, credit score and proof of income required. NO SMOKERS. NO PETS. Available July 10th. *showing by appointment only with min. 2 hours notice.