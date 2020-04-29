All apartments in Birmingham
636 LANDON Street
636 LANDON Street

636 Landon Street · (248) 646-6200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

636 Landon Street, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lease only! Walk to town from this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath chamer. Kitchen includes high end appliances, silestone counters and a bump out for eating area. Family room add could be 1st FLR MBR, has att full bath with stack washer/dryer. Brick paver patio in fenced rear yard. Lease term negotiable. Current credit report with score, proof of employment, letter from previous landlord required with application. $250 non refundable cleaning fee. No smokers and pet negotiable with add'l non refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 LANDON Street have any available units?
636 LANDON Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 636 LANDON Street have?
Some of 636 LANDON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 LANDON Street currently offering any rent specials?
636 LANDON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 LANDON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 LANDON Street is pet friendly.
Does 636 LANDON Street offer parking?
Yes, 636 LANDON Street does offer parking.
Does 636 LANDON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 LANDON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 LANDON Street have a pool?
No, 636 LANDON Street does not have a pool.
Does 636 LANDON Street have accessible units?
No, 636 LANDON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 636 LANDON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 LANDON Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 636 LANDON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 LANDON Street does not have units with air conditioning.
