Birmingham, MI
513 Lewis Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:35 AM

513 Lewis Street

513 Lewis Street · (248) 703-4001
Location

513 Lewis Street, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury in the heart of Birmingham's historic Rail District.

Three floors of complete amenities including full-stainless kitchen with granite, wireless surround, central alarm and beautiful polished hardwood throughout. Fully furnished with a keen attention to detail. Impress your friends with walking distance to downtown Birmingham, an array of restaurants and much more. Full-service luxury in every way.

Requirements: 1 1/2 month security deposit, credit report with score, $250 non-refundable cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Lewis Street have any available units?
513 Lewis Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 513 Lewis Street have?
Some of 513 Lewis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Lewis Street currently offering any rent specials?
513 Lewis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Lewis Street pet-friendly?
No, 513 Lewis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 513 Lewis Street offer parking?
Yes, 513 Lewis Street offers parking.
Does 513 Lewis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 Lewis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Lewis Street have a pool?
No, 513 Lewis Street does not have a pool.
Does 513 Lewis Street have accessible units?
No, 513 Lewis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Lewis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Lewis Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Lewis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Lewis Street does not have units with air conditioning.
