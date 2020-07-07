513 Lewis Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury in the heart of Birmingham's historic Rail District.



Three floors of complete amenities including full-stainless kitchen with granite, wireless surround, central alarm and beautiful polished hardwood throughout. Fully furnished with a keen attention to detail. Impress your friends with walking distance to downtown Birmingham, an array of restaurants and much more. Full-service luxury in every way.



Requirements: 1 1/2 month security deposit, credit report with score, $250 non-refundable cleaning fee.