Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. AMAZING LOFT STYLE CONDO WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM. INTERIOR FEATURES 3 FLOORS OF SPACIOUS LIVING, FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR FAMILY ROOM WITH FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. TWO BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, ALL APPLIANCES, DECK OFF OF KITCHEN, AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. 2 CAR SIDE BY SIDE GARAGE. PERFECT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND TRAIN STATION.