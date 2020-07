Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Beautiful townhouse condo available for minimum one-year lease. Well appointed throughout this 2 bedroom, 2.2 bath property just steps from downtown. Gorgeous kitchen opens to dining area and Great Room. Great Room with beautiful doors leading out to large terrace. Large master suite with generous walk-in closet and wonderful bath. Second bedroom up with en suite bath. Two car side by side attached garage. Finished rec room in lower level with wet bar area. Elevator. No smoking and no pets.