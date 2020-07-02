307 WESTCHESTER Way.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Spacious, Updated, and in a Fantastic Birmingham Location. This Home has a New Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances which opens up to the Family Room and there is a Formal Dining Room and Formal Living Room. Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout the First Level. New Lav and Mudroom on the First Floor. Huge Updated Master Suite; Features Impressive Bedroom w Tray Ceiling, Heated Master Bath Floors, European Glass Shower, and Soaking Tub, Full Room Walk-In Closet with Upstairs Laundry. The 4166 Sq. Ft. offers multiple possibilities to utilize the 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths. Two Jetted Tubs. Two Full Suites upstairs, with possible Work-out room, Office, Baby Room. Downstairs features great possibilities for an In-Law, Teen, or Au Pair Suite. Heated driveway. This Property has a large lot 80 Feet Wide x 142 Feet Deep and this is getting harder to find this close to downtown Birmingham. Tennis Courts at the end of the St. (Lincoln) and Very Close to Holiday Market/Mills Pharmacy.