All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like
307 WESTCHESTER Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, MI
/
307 WESTCHESTER Way
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

307 WESTCHESTER Way

307 Westchester Way · (248) 953-5496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

307 Westchester Way, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 4166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Spacious, Updated, and in a Fantastic Birmingham Location. This Home has a New Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances which opens up to the Family Room and there is a Formal Dining Room and Formal Living Room. Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout the First Level. New Lav and Mudroom on the First Floor. Huge Updated Master Suite; Features Impressive Bedroom w Tray Ceiling, Heated Master Bath Floors, European Glass Shower, and Soaking Tub, Full Room Walk-In Closet with Upstairs Laundry. The 4166 Sq. Ft. offers multiple possibilities to utilize the 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths. Two Jetted Tubs. Two Full Suites upstairs, with possible Work-out room, Office, Baby Room. Downstairs features great possibilities for an In-Law, Teen, or Au Pair Suite. Heated driveway. This Property has a large lot 80 Feet Wide x 142 Feet Deep and this is getting harder to find this close to downtown Birmingham. Tennis Courts at the end of the St. (Lincoln) and Very Close to Holiday Market/Mills Pharmacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 307 WESTCHESTER Way have any available units?
307 WESTCHESTER Way has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 307 WESTCHESTER Way have?
Some of 307 WESTCHESTER Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 WESTCHESTER Way currently offering any rent specials?
307 WESTCHESTER Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 WESTCHESTER Way pet-friendly?
No, 307 WESTCHESTER Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 307 WESTCHESTER Way offer parking?
Yes, 307 WESTCHESTER Way offers parking.
Does 307 WESTCHESTER Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 WESTCHESTER Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 WESTCHESTER Way have a pool?
No, 307 WESTCHESTER Way does not have a pool.
Does 307 WESTCHESTER Way have accessible units?
No, 307 WESTCHESTER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 307 WESTCHESTER Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 WESTCHESTER Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 WESTCHESTER Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 WESTCHESTER Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 BedroomsBirmingham Apartments with PoolsBirmingham Furnished ApartmentsBirmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIFerndale, MIInkster, MIClawson, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor