307 WESTCHESTER Way.

Amenities
Spacious, Updated, and in a Fantastic Birmingham Location. This Home has a New Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances which opens up to the Family Room and there is a Formal Dining Room and Formal Living Room. Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout the First Level. New Lav and Mudroom on the First Floor. Huge Updated Master Suite; Features Impressive Bedroom w Tray Ceiling, Heated Master Bath Floors, European Glass Shower, and Soaking Tub, Full Room Walk-In Closet with Upstairs Laundry. The 4166 Sq. Ft. offers multiple possibilities to utilize the 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths. Two Jetted Tubs. Two Full Suites upstairs, with possible Work-out room, Office, Baby Room. Downstairs features great possibilities for an In-Law, Teen, or Au Pair Suite. Heated driveway. This Property has a large lot 80 Feet Wide x 142 Feet Deep and this is getting harder to find this close to downtown Birmingham. Tennis Courts at the end of the St. (Lincoln) and Very Close to Holiday Market/Mills Pharmacy.