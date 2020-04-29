All apartments in Birmingham
286 W BROWN Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

286 W BROWN Street

286 West Brown Street · (248) 644-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

286 West Brown Street, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Enjoy living in a totally updated townhouse in the heart of downtown Birmingham. Located at Birmingham's premier address just steps to Shain Park, the Community House, Library & the famed Townsend Hotel. This home has been professionally remodeled with the finest of finishes claiming the elegance of this home. Kitchen with marble counters & premium appliances featuring a Viking stove. Great open floor plan that has gleaming hardwood floors thru-out the first level. Cozy den to sit back & relax or watch a good movie. Master suite is huge with a spa like bath featuring dual sinks, custom shower & walk-in closet. Plus 2-additional bedrooms with adjacent luxury bath. Lower level is finished to a tee & like no other, a possible 4th bedroom with full bath or just to entertain. The slate patio is very private with a built-in BBQ center. Rare 2.5 attached garage & it's not just any garage, it can serve as added entertaining space any day.FURNISHED LEASES ONLY & SHORTER TERMS NEGOTIABLE.No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 W BROWN Street have any available units?
286 W BROWN Street has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 286 W BROWN Street have?
Some of 286 W BROWN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 W BROWN Street currently offering any rent specials?
286 W BROWN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 W BROWN Street pet-friendly?
No, 286 W BROWN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 286 W BROWN Street offer parking?
Yes, 286 W BROWN Street does offer parking.
Does 286 W BROWN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 286 W BROWN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 W BROWN Street have a pool?
No, 286 W BROWN Street does not have a pool.
Does 286 W BROWN Street have accessible units?
No, 286 W BROWN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 286 W BROWN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 286 W BROWN Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 286 W BROWN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 286 W BROWN Street does not have units with air conditioning.
