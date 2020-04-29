286 W BROWN Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Enjoy living in a totally updated townhouse in the heart of downtown Birmingham. Located at Birmingham's premier address just steps to Shain Park, the Community House, Library & the famed Townsend Hotel. This home has been professionally remodeled with the finest of finishes claiming the elegance of this home. Kitchen with marble counters & premium appliances featuring a Viking stove. Great open floor plan that has gleaming hardwood floors thru-out the first level. Cozy den to sit back & relax or watch a good movie. Master suite is huge with a spa like bath featuring dual sinks, custom shower & walk-in closet. Plus 2-additional bedrooms with adjacent luxury bath. Lower level is finished to a tee & like no other, a possible 4th bedroom with full bath or just to entertain. The slate patio is very private with a built-in BBQ center. Rare 2.5 attached garage & it's not just any garage, it can serve as added entertaining space any day.FURNISHED LEASES ONLY & SHORTER TERMS NEGOTIABLE.No Pets