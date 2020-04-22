1717 E 14 Mile Rd

Amenities

Spacious one bedroom, one bathroom condo in Birmingham. Great location! Community has a beautiful, well maintained pool. Lower unit with a balcony to enjoy your morning coffee or an evening cocktail on. Living room has hardwood floors, master bedroom has newer carpet. Stainless steel Stove, fridge and dishwasher included. New ceramic tile kitchen floor and granite counter tops. Coin operated washer and dryer in basement. Secure storage in basement as well. Assigned parking. Heat and water included in rent.



(RLNE4345780)