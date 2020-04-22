All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:16 AM

1717 E 14 Mile Rd

1717 West 14 Mile Road · (248) 918-9914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1717 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious one bedroom, one bathroom condo in Birmingham. Great location! Community has a beautiful, well maintained pool. Lower unit with a balcony to enjoy your morning coffee or an evening cocktail on. Living room has hardwood floors, master bedroom has newer carpet. Stainless steel Stove, fridge and dishwasher included. New ceramic tile kitchen floor and granite counter tops. Coin operated washer and dryer in basement. Secure storage in basement as well. Assigned parking. Heat and water included in rent.

(RLNE4345780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 E 14 Mile Rd have any available units?
1717 E 14 Mile Rd has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1717 E 14 Mile Rd have?
Some of 1717 E 14 Mile Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 E 14 Mile Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1717 E 14 Mile Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 E 14 Mile Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 E 14 Mile Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1717 E 14 Mile Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1717 E 14 Mile Rd does offer parking.
Does 1717 E 14 Mile Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 E 14 Mile Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 E 14 Mile Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1717 E 14 Mile Rd has a pool.
Does 1717 E 14 Mile Rd have accessible units?
No, 1717 E 14 Mile Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 E 14 Mile Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 E 14 Mile Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 E 14 Mile Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1717 E 14 Mile Rd has units with air conditioning.
