1555 Humphrey

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Occupancy available after August 11. Tenant Occupied. Please do not Disturb Tenants. Cozy 3 bedroom ranch in the heart of Birmingham. Close to everything. Newer kitchen cabinets and updated Bath. . Vaulted Ceiling, Skylight, and hardwood floors in Great Room. Professionally finished basement . All appliances are there including built in dishwasher. Large Deck. Shed. Fenced in yard. . Window air conditioning unit above refrigerator in Kitchen. Landlord willing to install central A/C at later date. One and 1/2 month Security Deposit , First Month's Rent, and $150 Cleaning Fee. Pets Negotiable. Proof of income, credit report with credit score and application.