Home
/
Birmingham, MI
/
1555 Humphrey
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:06 PM

1555 Humphrey

1555 Humphrey Avenue · (248) 495-6555
Location

1555 Humphrey Avenue, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Occupancy available after August 11. Tenant Occupied. Please do not Disturb Tenants. Cozy 3 bedroom ranch in the heart of Birmingham. Close to everything. Newer kitchen cabinets and updated Bath. . Vaulted Ceiling, Skylight, and hardwood floors in Great Room. Professionally finished basement . All appliances are there including built in dishwasher. Large Deck. Shed. Fenced in yard. . Window air conditioning unit above refrigerator in Kitchen. Landlord willing to install central A/C at later date. One and 1/2 month Security Deposit , First Month's Rent, and $150 Cleaning Fee. Pets Negotiable. Proof of income, credit report with credit score and application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 Humphrey have any available units?
1555 Humphrey has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1555 Humphrey have?
Some of 1555 Humphrey's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 Humphrey currently offering any rent specials?
1555 Humphrey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 Humphrey pet-friendly?
Yes, 1555 Humphrey is pet friendly.
Does 1555 Humphrey offer parking?
No, 1555 Humphrey does not offer parking.
Does 1555 Humphrey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1555 Humphrey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 Humphrey have a pool?
No, 1555 Humphrey does not have a pool.
Does 1555 Humphrey have accessible units?
No, 1555 Humphrey does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 Humphrey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1555 Humphrey has units with dishwashers.
Does 1555 Humphrey have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1555 Humphrey has units with air conditioning.
