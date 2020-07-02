1155 DERBY RD APT 6.

Amenities

Welcome home to this meticulously maintained 2 bedroom, 1 full bath raised ranch located in desirable Birmingham North Condos! The spacious living room boasts large windows for ample natural lighting and flows effortlessly to the attached dining area. The kitchen provides all appliances and plenty of cabinetry for storage and counter space for prepping meals. Both bedrooms are sizable and include oversized closets. Updated tiled full bath. Also included is the library/home office with skylight and closet. The private basement contains the laundry area with washer, dryer & plenty of room for additional storage space. Fantastic location close to award winning Birmingham schools, popular downtown Birmingham, shopping, dining & entertainment. Community pool. All applicants to undergo screening process including employment verification & background check. Call today for more information!