All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like
1155 DERBY RD APT 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, MI
/
1155 DERBY RD APT 6
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

1155 DERBY RD APT 6

1155 Derby Road · (248) 649-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1155 Derby Road, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 981 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome home to this meticulously maintained 2 bedroom, 1 full bath raised ranch located in desirable Birmingham North Condos! The spacious living room boasts large windows for ample natural lighting and flows effortlessly to the attached dining area. The kitchen provides all appliances and plenty of cabinetry for storage and counter space for prepping meals. Both bedrooms are sizable and include oversized closets. Updated tiled full bath. Also included is the library/home office with skylight and closet. The private basement contains the laundry area with washer, dryer & plenty of room for additional storage space. Fantastic location close to award winning Birmingham schools, popular downtown Birmingham, shopping, dining & entertainment. Community pool. All applicants to undergo screening process including employment verification & background check. Call today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1155 DERBY RD APT 6 have any available units?
1155 DERBY RD APT 6 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1155 DERBY RD APT 6 have?
Some of 1155 DERBY RD APT 6's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 DERBY RD APT 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1155 DERBY RD APT 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 DERBY RD APT 6 pet-friendly?
No, 1155 DERBY RD APT 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 1155 DERBY RD APT 6 offer parking?
No, 1155 DERBY RD APT 6 does not offer parking.
Does 1155 DERBY RD APT 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 DERBY RD APT 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 DERBY RD APT 6 have a pool?
Yes, 1155 DERBY RD APT 6 has a pool.
Does 1155 DERBY RD APT 6 have accessible units?
No, 1155 DERBY RD APT 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 DERBY RD APT 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 DERBY RD APT 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1155 DERBY RD APT 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1155 DERBY RD APT 6 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 BedroomsBirmingham Apartments with PoolsBirmingham Furnished ApartmentsBirmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIFerndale, MIInkster, MIClawson, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor