101 Saint Andrews Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN 2019 WITH NEW KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED THRU-OUT, UPDATED BATHROOM WITH NEW VANITY & CERAMIC FLOORING AND SHOWER. SECOND FLOOR UNIT #7 GREAT BIRMINGHAM LOCATION WITH CLOSE PROXIMITY TO BIRMINGHAM " RAIL DISTRICT" ONE BEDROOM WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN LIVING AND DINING ROOM,SPACIOUS ROOM W/ LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS, CONVENIENT LOCATION FOR WALKING, BIKING, SHOPPING, EXPRESSWAYS. HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED. COIN OPERATED COMMON LAUNDRY IN BUILDING ON THE FIRST FLOOR. UPDATED WINDOWS, CLEAN COMMON AREAS. COMMON AREA DECK.ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE, LEASE DOCUMENTS & APPLICATION ON-LINE. $100.00 NON REFUND ABLE PREP/APPLICATION FEE ONCE APPLICATION IS APPROVED UPON MOVE IN, CURRENT CREDIT REPORT WITH ALL THREE SCORES, COPY OF DRIVERS LICENSE AND PROOF OF INCOME AND EMPLOYMENT NEEDED AND NO PETS AND NON SMOKERS. ALSO 1ST FLOOR UNIT #2 AVAILABLE. EASY TO SHOW