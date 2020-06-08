All apartments in Birmingham
Birmingham, MI
1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue

1005 North Old Woodward Avenue · (248) 590-0800
Location

1005 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Furnished Birmingham Lease! Very nice North Old Woodward townhouse. Walking distance to all of downtown Birmingham and steps from boutique shops & restaurants – Luxe, Market North End, etc. Cross the street to Tim Horton’s & Uptown Market. Close to Booth Park. Handsome kitchen with newer cabinets, granite countertops, & stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom. Neutral upscale furnishings. Two LCD TVs. Hardwood floors. Linens, dishes & kitchen supplies included. Ample closet space. Finished basement “flex space” for exercise room, home office, den, rec. room, etc. Maytag front-load washer & dryer with additional unfinished storage. Back yard patio. Assigned parking space. Basic utilities included in monthly rent. Pets welcome with approval & additional cleaning fee. Application documents to include credit report w/FICO score, employment/pay verification & driver’s license. Available approximately Aug 1. One year minimum lease. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue have any available units?
1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue have?
Some of 1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
