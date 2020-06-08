1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue

Amenities

Furnished Birmingham Lease! Very nice North Old Woodward townhouse. Walking distance to all of downtown Birmingham and steps from boutique shops & restaurants – Luxe, Market North End, etc. Cross the street to Tim Horton’s & Uptown Market. Close to Booth Park. Handsome kitchen with newer cabinets, granite countertops, & stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom. Neutral upscale furnishings. Two LCD TVs. Hardwood floors. Linens, dishes & kitchen supplies included. Ample closet space. Finished basement “flex space” for exercise room, home office, den, rec. room, etc. Maytag front-load washer & dryer with additional unfinished storage. Back yard patio. Assigned parking space. Basic utilities included in monthly rent. Pets welcome with approval & additional cleaning fee. Application documents to include credit report w/FICO score, employment/pay verification & driver’s license. Available approximately Aug 1. One year minimum lease. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.